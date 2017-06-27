Romania’s Intelligence Service strongly rejects attempts to implicate it in political disputes over PM designation

Romania’s Intelligence Service (SRI) is strongly denying public allegations about its alleged implication in the designation of Romania’s next prime minister, saying that they are ”depreciative and designed to negatively affect the image of institutions that are fundamental in any democratic regime.”

“We are strongly rejecting any attempt to implicate SRI in political disputes over the designation of Romania’s next prime minister or any other actions that have nothing to do with the SRI missions undertaken in a legal framework. We consider these public allegations to be depreciative and designed to negatively affect the image of institutions that are fundamental in any democratic regime. SRI is reconfirming its determination to stay equidistant, politically unengaged and focused on carrying out its missions by strictly following the law,” SRI said Monday in a press statement.