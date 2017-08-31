Romania’s loan repayments to EU, WB due this September amounting to 1.17 bln euro

Romania’s repayment obligations to the EU and the World Bank on account of the 2009 stand-by financial arrangement amount to 1.179 billion euro this September, shows data made available by the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) at the request of AGERPRES.

The bulk of the amount, specifically 1.177 bln euro, must be reimbursed to the EU, with capital repayments representing 1.15 bln euro of this figure, while interests and fees make the rest. Another 2.4 mln euro will be directed to the WB.

Overall, Romania has to jointly repay this year 1.26 billion euro to the EU and the WB, with more than 1.25 bln euro scheduled for the EU. Of this figure, capital repayments represent 1.15 billion euro and the rest are interests and fees. Repayments to the WB stand at 9 million euro.

Romania has yet to repay over 4.7 billion euro to the WB and the EU by 2023. The largest amount will go to the EU, namely 3.71 billion euro.

Romania has been a member of the International Monetary Fund since 1972, currently holding 1,030.2 billion SDRs (0.43 pct of the total share).