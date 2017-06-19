Romania’s mandate on hosting European Medicines Agency discussed on Monday in Bucharest

The interministerial working group regarding Brexit discussed on Monday, at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) headquarters in Bucharest, about the current files in order to officially launch the negotiations between EU27 and the UK, but also about the stage and decisions that need to be made for preparing Romania’s candidacy in the relocation process of the European Medicine Agency, a release of the MAE informs.

According to the quoted source, the meeting was chaired by Minister-delegate for European Affairs Ana Birchall. The meeting was also attended by members of the working group regarding Brexit with the MAE, Secretary of State with the MAE Bogdan Manoiu, as well as representatives at the secretary of state level with the Public Finance Ministry, the Labour and Social Justice Ministry, the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Ministry for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship, the Gov’t’s Secretariat General. Moreover, President of the National Medicine Agency attended the meeting.

Within the meeting, the Minister-delegate for European Affairs presented the evolutions on a European level and the demarches that were carried out regarding the Brexit file, as well as the main elements of the mandate for the negotiations that are to start on Monday. Furthermore, the conclusions of attending the ad-hoc group meeting and the COREPER meeting on 15 June were also presented and discussed. Therefore, within the ad-hoc working group and Coreper meetings, an assessment of the negotiation process stage and a discussion were carried out on the citizens’ rights and financial aspects regarding the UK exiting the EU process.

Minister-delegate Ana Birchall underscored the importance of officially launching the negotiations between the EU27 and the UK, on 19 June and revealed that Romania will actively participate in defining and strengthening a position that will reflect the EU27’s interests in the negotiation. The Minister-delegate also said that the mandate which the European Commission and chief-negotiator Michel Barnier engages with in the negotiations also includes Romania’s objectives and conveyed support for a “transparent, predictable, on a single voice and with favorable results for both sides” negotiation process.

Moreover, the meeting’s agenda included the European Commission’s revised proposal regarding the criteria based on which the candidacies of member states will be analysed for relocating the European agencies based in the UK, the European Medicine Agency and the European Banking Authority respectively. As the MAE mentions, “aspects regarding the stage of internal preparations for replacing the file and filing the candidacy for the Agency’s relocation were discussed, with an emphasis on the necessity of efforts being focused on identifying the building, drawing up the promotion strategy and completing the candidacy file.”