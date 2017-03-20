Romania’s mandate to NATO Summit, addressed Tuesday by Supreme Council of National Defence

The Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) will gather on Tuesday at the Cotroceni presidential Palace, Romania’s mandate to the NATO Summit in Brussels being among the main topics.

President Klaus Iohannis declared last week that the corvettes’ purchase will also be on the CSAT sitting agenda.

The Presidential Administration announced last week that the CSAT meeting, that is to start at 11:00 am, will include topics referring to the stage of achievement in 2016 of the Programme regarding the transformation, the development and the endowment of the Romanian Army until 2026 and in the perspective, as well as the activity of the institutions with attributions in national security in 2016 and the main targets for 2017.

The reunion will also analyse the activity in 2016 of the Cyber-security Operative Council, of the CSAT, and of the National Center for Response to Cyber-Security Incidents (CERT-RO) as well as the activity Plan for 2017.

The last CSAT sitting took place on 31 January and it was the first attended by the Grindeanu government members.