Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: It is our pleasure to convey heartfelt congratulations alongside with best wishes of progress, prosperity and wellbeing for the Kazakh people

It is with honor and pleasure that we dedicate this congratulatory message to the Republic of Kazakhstan upon the celebration of its National Day on 16 December and in particular the anniversary of 25 years of Independence of the State.

Romania recognized the independence of Republic of Kazakhstan one day later, on 17 December, and on 15 July 1992 diplomatic relations were established.

This anniversary moment is also an opportunity to highlight the quality of the overall bilateral relations between Romania and Republic of Kazakhstan. Our political relations and the high level of engagement have been defined in the 2003 Presidential Declaration on Partnership and Cooperation. This programmatic document has set the framework for developing and advancing our bilateral agenda.

Political dialogue is complemented by a dynamic cooperation in various fields. Throughout the last two decades Romania and Kazakhstan have been steadily working towards strengthening their economic ties, with a special focus on energy and transportation. Kazakhstan remains Romania’s most important trade partner in Central Asia.

One of our key priorities is to work together and build better connectivity between the Caspian and Black Sea as the port of Constanta is a cross-point for both energy and freight transport routes. In this sense, Romania can be the natural economic gate of Kazakhstan towards Europe.

Romania and Kazakhstan have good cooperation within the international and regional organizations such as the UN and OSCE. For instance, Romania has been supportive of Kazakhstan’s initiative to exercise the OSCE Chairmanship in Office in 2010 and lent its support to the Kazakhstan’s candidacy to the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has developed a comprehensive program of internal political and economic reforms. In this regard, we would like to commend the modernization efforts undertaken by Kazakhstan.

Also, due to its balanced foreign policy, Kazakhstan has become an important player in promoting regional security and stability. In this context, we appreciate Kazakhstan’s engagement to ensure good neighborly relations among Central Asian states.

Also, we salute Kazakhstan’s initiatives to reduce the risk of nuclear threat worldwide. Having voluntarily renounced to its nuclear arsenal, Kazakhstan remains a reliable partner of the international community on issues of non-proliferation, disarmament and peaceful use of atomic energy.

In 2016, we have witnessed new positive developments in EU-Kazakhstan relations, by signing the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA+). Kazakhstan is the only country in Central Asia with which EU develops such relations. Romania fully supports the deepening of EU-Kazakhstan relations, welcomes the provisional application of the EU-Kazakhstan PCA+ since 1st of May 2016 and works expeditiously on the internal procedures of ratification of the PCA+.

We would like to underline in this context the importance of the EU Strategy for Central Asia and the overall progress in the implementation of the current Strategy priorities until 2020.

In 2016 we continued our bilateral contacts: talks of Romanian and Kazakh Prime ministers at the ASEM Summit (Ulaanbaatar, July 15th-16th), the annual consultations at Secretary of State/Deputy FM level, including the renewal of MFAs Joint Action Plan for 2017-2018, as well as the new session of the Joint Economic Commission. The parliamentary dimension of our political dialogue added more comprehensiveness to our cooperation.

At the same time, in 2017 we envisage an increase in our cooperation. Kazakhstan will organize the International Exhibition “EXPO 2017. Astana: Future Energy” – another landmark, when Kazakh capital will once more become a hub of international attention and of economic opportunities. Romania will also take part in this important event.

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, it is our pleasure to convey, through this way, on behalf of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, heartfelt congratulations alongside with best wishes of progress, prosperity and wellbeing for the Kazakh people.

(Photo : Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov and Foreign Minister of Romania and Chair of the CTBTO Preparatory Commission Lazar Comanescu at a ministerial meeting in Vienna on June 13, 2016 commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Kim Won-soo and CTBTO Executive Secretary Lassina Zerbo also participated in the ministerial meeting).