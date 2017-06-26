Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Romania and the United Kingdom enjoy 137 years of diplomatic relations and our ties have grown ever stronger over these years

On the occasion of the Official Birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elisabeth II, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania extends heartfelt congratulations and sincere wishes of good health, personal happiness and prosperity for Her Majesty, the Royal Family and the British people.

We would also like to take this opportunity to emphasize our deep appreciation for the dedication and personal involvement of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales in preserving Romania’s historical, cultural and natural heritage. We were honoured to welcome His Royal Highness in Bucharest on his second official visit to Romania three months ago.

Romania and the United Kingdom enjoy 137 years of diplomatic relations and our ties have grown ever stronger over these years. Today, the cornerstone of the Romanian-British relationship is the Strategic Partnership (established in 2003), with two main pillars of cooperation: defence & security and business & trade.

Defence and security stands out as a major area of the Romanian-British relations, our troops have been side-by-side in Afghanistan and Iraq and we share the same concerns regarding the security and stability in Eastern Europe. This year proves to be one of the most dynamic in terms of Romanian-British military cooperation: joint land exercises, presence of important Royal Navy ships in Constanța visits and joint air police missions together with four Typhoon fighter aircraft from the Royal Air Force.

Regarding the second pillar of our Strategic Partnership, last year our bilateral trade reached its highest level in the history of Romanian-British relations (almost 4 billion Euro). Nevertheless, we believe we can still find new ways to boost our economic cooperation and diversify further the bilateral ties in the business and trade area.

Our bilateral relations are also enriched by the presence of a significant Romanian community in United Kingdom, overwhelmingly well integrated in the society and net contributing to the British economy. As Brexit will have a significant impact on both the EU and its Member States, we have a particular interest to preserve the rights of the Romanians living, working and studying in the UK. It is highly important to ensure a fair and non-discriminatory treatment for our citizens after Brexit.

The UK has played an important role in Romania’s accession to the EU (with the historic speech of Prime Minister Tony Blair in the Romanian Parliament in 1999), and later the UK has been a close and valuable partner for us in the EU. Regretting UK’s decision to leave the EU, we respect it and we hope the Brexit negotiations will be an orderly and results-oriented process.

We cannot forget the recent tragic events that took place in United Kingdom. These terrorist attacks, that deliberately targeted young and innocent people, have shown us we need to stand together more than ever and promote our shared values and principles even stronger. United Kingdom can count on Romania as a strong ally in the fight against any form of terrorism.

Reiterating our solidarity with the British people, in sad times, but also at a time of celebration, we extend to Her Majesty and the British people all the best wishes for this day.

