Romania’s natural population growth as of Jan. 1 negative, steeper ageing dynamics

Romania’s natural population growth was negative at the beginning of the year and the demographic ageing phenomenon has intensified; in addition, Romania remains a country of emigration, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a Tuesday release.

“As of January 1, 2017, the resident population was of over 19.63 million, down by 122,000 compared to January 1, 2016. The main cause of this decrease is the negative natural growth of the population (the number of deaths exceeds the number of live births by 68,061). The urban and female populations represent the majority (53.6 percent and 51.2 percent, respectively). There is a steeper demographic ageing dynamics, as the gap between the elderly population aged 65 and over and the young population in the 0 – 14 age bracket reached 440,000 (3.494 million compared to 3.054 million), up from 371,000 people on January 1, 2016,” the release said.

The demographic dependency index increased from 49 to 50 young and elderly people per 100 adults.

“The long-term temporary migration balance was negative (-76,208 people). On January 1, 2017, the urban population was of 10.528 million, down 1 percent from January 1, 2016. The female population stood at 10.059 million as of January 1, 2017, down 0.5 percent compared to the same period last year. The demographic ageing dynamics went steeper compared to January 1, 2016, with an increase in the share of the elderly (65+). The demographic ageing index increased from 112.1 (as of January 1, 2016) to 114.4 elderly per 100 young people (as of January 1, 2017),” the cited source said.

According to the INS, the share of the population aged 0 – 14 of the total population was up by just 0.1 percentage points from January 1, 2016 (15.6 percent in 2017 as to 15.5 percent in 2016), being exceeded by 0.4 percentage points by the share of the population aged 65 and over (from 17.4 pct in 2016 to 17.8 pct as of January 1, 2017).

“Romania continues to be an emigration country, with emigration being the second most important cause of the decline of the country’s population. The international migration balance in 2016 was negative, as the number of emigrants was by 76,000 higher than the number of immigrants. In 2016, male emigration was predominant (55.4 percent). Men were the majority among immigrants too (53.6 percent),” the National Institute of Statistics said.