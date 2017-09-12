Romania’s natural population growth negative this July

Romania’s natural population growth was further negative in July at – 1,959, yet lower than in the same month of 2016, while deaths of infants less than one year of age were by 11 more YoY, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a release on Monday.

“The number of live births was by 214 higher in July 2017 (17,610) compared to the same month of 2016, while the number deaths was by 153 higher than in July 2016. July’s natural growth was a negative -1959, while in July 2016 it was -2,020 The number of infants who died less than one year of age in July 2017 was by 11 higher YoY,” reads the release.

July’s number of births was 17,610, by 2,106 more than in June 2017.

“The number deaths in July 2017 was 19,569 – by 177 less than in June 2017. The natural population growth was negative in July 2017, with deaths exceeding live births by 1,959. The number of infant deaths registered in July 2017 was 121, by 8 more than in June 2017,” the cited source said.