Romania’s PM Ciolos attends 71st Session of UN General Assembly, side events in New York

Romania’s Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Tuesday will be in New York to represent Romania the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly.

According to the Romanian Government, on Tuesday morning, Ciolos will attend a welcome reception extended by the UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, in honour of the attending delegation chiefs, and then he will participate in an event to mark the first anniversary of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Also on Tuesday, Ciolos is scheduled to attend the opening of the high level segment of the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly, a high-level lunch extended by UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in honour of the delegation chiefs, as well as the Summit for Refugees and Migrants, an event jointly organised by the US, Canada, Ethiopia, Germany, Jordan, Mexico and Sweden.

On the side-lines of the session, Ciolos on Tuesday will have private meetings with Secretary General Ban Ki-moon; Egypt’s President Abdel Al-Sisi; Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto, and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Erik Solheim.

Tuesday will continue with Ciolos attending the ”Open Government Partnership: Five Year Celebration” event at the UN headquarters, co-chaired by the presidents of South Africa and France. In the evening, the prime minister will take part in a reception party to be extended by the European Union, and another one extended by US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in honour of delegation chiefs.

Ciolos will also be attending a reception for the delegation chiefs to be extended by Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to celebrate the anniversary of the HeForShe initiative.