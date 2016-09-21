Romania’s population drops by 13 percent since 1992 mainly due to migration, family planning, death rate

The decline of the Romanian population is mainly caused by the international migration, family planning and high death rate, therefore from 1992 and up to now, the number of Romanians dropped by 13 percent, a statistics flyer of the National Institute of Statistics reveals.

“In the last decades Romania faced an unprecedented intensification of the international migration phenomenon, that led to a significant diminution of the population. The Romanian residents on 1 January 2016 (provisional data) situated around the value of 19.76 million inhabitants. From the Census in 1992 until now, the Romanian resident population declined by over 13 percent. A third of the decrease was determined by the natural growth, the rest of two thirds was imputed to the negative balance of the international migration,” the document reveals.

According to it on 1 January 2016, the number of women exceeded the total number of men, in a proportion of 51 percent women and 49 percent men.

The decline of Romania’s population between 1992 and 2016 is based on three important causes, as follows: the international migration that led to a constant drop of the Romanians (the peak of the emigration in 2007, the year Romania joined the European Union, was 544,000 persons), the family planning through its different forms determined a constant decline of the annual number of births, over the transition period (2015 saw the lowest number of births, by 28 percent lower than the one recorded in 1992) and the high death rate in the entire period after 1992 (from 11.4 percent in 1992 to 11.7 percent in 2015).