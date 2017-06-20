Romania’s “Prima noapte” to run for Academy Award after winning Cine de la Huesca Danzante Award

“Prima noapte/ First Night,” written and directed by Romanian Andrei Tanase will be automatically ranked to enter the Short Films category of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences – Hollywood for the 2018 season, after winning the Danzante Award of the International Short Film Contest of the recently concluded 45th edition of the Cine de la Huesca International Film Festival in Spain, according to Libra Film.

The 5,000-euro Danzante Award was granted by the jury for being “an honest, complex and powerful story, with a well-structured script and excellent performances.”

The Hollywood Academy supports Huesca International Film Festival by recognising it as shortlisting for the Oscar Awards within Best Short Fiction Film category.

In 2012, another Libra Film production, “Superman, Spiderman or Batman” (directed by Tudor Giurgiu), qualified for the Academy Award shortlist after winning the award for best fiction short film at Aspen Shortfest.

“Prima noapte” ran in the Orizzonti section of the Venice Film Festival 2016, won the grand prize in the national competition of the Dresden Filmfest International Short Film Festival and it was included in the short film competition of the TIFF 2017 Transylvania International Film Festival.

In the film, Alex’s birthday is coming up soon and his father, Calin, has prepared a very special surprise for him. The night is going to be intense as that will be Alex’s first sexual experience; starring Alfredo Minea, Cristiana Luca, Mimi Branescu and Elvira Deatcu.

“Prima noapte” is an indie short film without any support from the National Filmmaking Centre. It is a Deutsche Exotik Filmproduktion GmbH, Libra Film Productions, Commitet and ARTE/ SWR of Germany co-production Andrei Tanase also directed “Claudiu si crapii” (Claudiu and the Fish) in 2014, and “Vacanta la tara” (Summner Break) in 2015; cinematography by Barbu Balasoiu.