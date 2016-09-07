Romania’s stand at Goteborg Bok&Bibliotek Book Fair to host Nobel prize winner Herta Muller

Romania’s stand at the Goteborg Bok&Bibliotek Book Fair will host the 2009 Nobel Prize winner in literature Herta Muller and acclaimed Romanian authors such as Gabriela Adamesteanu, Magda Carneci, Svetlana Carstean and Bogdan Ghiu, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) announced on its website.

For this year’s edition, focused mainly on freedom of expression, but also looking at the city as a literary theme, the Romanian Cultural Institute in Stockholm is preparing eight workshops and readings in the poetry sections and is also a partner in organizing events in different fair sections.

Besides the ICR events, Romanian literature is to also be found at the stand of the European Union National Institutes for Culture in Stockholm, a network of EU cultural institutes with branches in Sweden. The stand, called Cafe Europa, is a venue for debates gathering authors from various European countries; it’s the result of a cooperation between ICR Stockholm and the embassies of Austria, Switzerland, Greece, the Netherlands, Lithuania, the Czech Center, Goethe-Institut, Camoes Institute, Cervantes Institute, Estonian Institute, Italian Institute for Culture, Polish Institute, Ukrainian Institute and the Representation of the European Commission in Sweden.

At the fair, ICR Stockholm will also award the 2016 Sorescu Prize, given yearly to a Swedish author whose work goes beyond borders and facilitates communication. ICR will announce the winner at a ceremony on Thursday, September 22.

As part of the same book fair, ICR will also host Herta Muller in an event to be held in Stockholm, at the House of Culture, on September 27. The event will focus on the Romanian-born German author’s most recent book “Mein Vaterland war ein Apfelkern” (My Fatherland was an Apple Seed) which Swedish version has just been released.

Romania is participating in this year’s Goteborg Book Fair with events hosted by ICR Stockholm and the Romanian National Book Center (CENNAC), in cooperation with the EUNIC Stockholm network as well as the Wahlstrom and Widstrand publishing house.