Romania’s top Olympic official Petrache tenders resignation

Alin Petrache on Monday tendered his resignation as head of the Romanian Olympic Committee (COSR) at a meeting of the COSR Executive Committee.

According to a post on the COSR website, Alin Petrache resigned office for failing to meet his objective regarding Romania’s performance in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

“Given that team Romania has failed to meet the objective undertaken by the Technical Committee and the national federations – 6-8 medals – and as I have already announced I will do today, I have tendered my resignation as chairman of COSR to the Executive Committee, which will follow the statutory steps to take over the prerogatives of my office. I am hugely regretting that I was not able to offer the Romanians the medals and performance they wished for. I know I have done all that was incumbent on me over the past two years, but unfortunately crisis in the Romanian sports is profound ad cannot be solved with momentary solutions,” Petrache is quoted as having told the Executive Committee.

About alleged malfunctions in the sports equipment of Romanian athletes who competed in Rio de Janeiro, Petrache voiced ”full confidence in the relevant state bodies doing their duty bountifully ”. ”I am waiting for the finalisation of the inquiry conducted by the relevant authorities as well as the internal inquiry conducted by COSR. Everybody has to understand that the place of Romania’s sports is exactly the one that transpired in Rio,” said Petrache.

He added that he never craved offices or positions, no matter their importance.

“I believe that I am once again proving that I have never craved offices or positions, irrespective of their importance. I am the same honest sports manager who speaks up his mind, irrespective of how ugly the truth may sound, and also one who keeps his words. I still believe that my project, Olympic Romania 2014-2024 is able to revitalise the Romanian sports. I believe we need a national accord on sports for the next 20 years. I am convinced that other ingredients are also needed, such as team spirit, fair play, respect, solidarity and patriotism, all long forgotten values in the Romanian society. In order to avoid any media speculation and so that it may be clear to all the editorialists who remember the Romanian sports whenever the sports fail: I do not want to run for any other position inside COSR at the next elections. I want to thank all my colleagues in the athletic for having supported my ideas and for having been by my side all this time, as well as my family, to which I was able to dedicate too small a time because of my involvement in the Olympic movement,” Iordache also said in his speech.

Before the opening of the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games, Petrache said that taking into account the estimates of the athletic federations of Romania, the country should win between six and eight, even nine medals.

Romania sent 96 athletes and 7 alternates to Rio de Janeiro, returning with five medals – a gold, a silver and three bronzes

The five medals secured in Rio by Team Romania are gold for the women’s epee team (Simona Gherman, Simona Pop, Ana-Maria Popescu, Loredana Dinu); silver for the pairing Florin Mergea – Horia Tecau in the men’s tennis doubles; bronze for Gabriel Sincraian in the men’s 85kg weightlifting, the women’s coxed eight rowing crew (Roxana Cogianu, Ioana Strungaru, Mihaela Petrila, Iuliana Popa, Madalina Beres, Laura Oprea, Adelina Bogus, Andreea Boghian and Daniela Druncea), and Albert Saritov in the men’s 97-kg freestyle wrestling.

The Romanian athletes also recorded one fourth-place finish (Marian Dragulescu, artistic gymnastics, men’s vault); three fifth-place finishes (Corina Caprioriu – women’s 57 kg judo; Alin Alexuc – men’s 98-kg Greco-Roman wrestling and Tiberiu Dolniceanu, men’s individual sabre), as well as one sixth-place finish (Andrei Muntean, artistic gymnastics, men’s parallel bars).

Romania’s performance at Rio 2016 was its poorest after WWII, with the country finishing on the 47th position in the medal count.

The Romanian sports have been spiralling downhill from position 14 in Athens to spot 17 in Beijing and then 27 in London. Romania’s Olympic performance peaked at the Los Angeles Games in 1984, when it finished second in the nation ranking, followed by the 5th spot in 1976 in Montreal and 6th in Moscow in 1980.