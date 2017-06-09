ROMATOM: Romania’s joining Nuclear Energy Agency compels efforts to maintain and surpass own capabilities

By joining the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Economic Development (OECD) Romania goes past the European framework that is its current action setting and becomes a part of a prestigious global nuclear community, which compels continued efforts to maintain and permanently surpass its own capabilities, the Romanian Atomic Forum ROMATOM said in a Thursday release.

“Due the construction of the new units at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant and the expansion of the service life of the existing ones, to the development of 4th generation reactors, Romania will be part of the efforts to increase the world’s nuclear electricity production. By increasing its contribution from 11 percent of the global electricity production at present to around 17 percent in 2050, accompanied by the increase – within the same time horizon – in installed capacities from 396 GW to 930 GW, Romania will ensure, along with renewable energy, the attainment of its carbon emission-cutting targets,” the release said.

According to the cited source, Romania’s joining the Nuclear Energy Agency is a big step forward, the result of concerted efforts by the country’s central authorities and nuclear experts, following a rigorous evaluation carried out by NEA experts, that also covered the operation and security of nuclear installations, nuclear research, radioactive waste management and storage, the relevant legislation and regulatory framework, as well as the nuclear industry overall.

The Nuclear Energy Agency is an intergovernmental agency that facilitates cooperation among countries with advanced nuclear technology infrastructure, with the mission of supporting the so far 31 member states ­ that are now joined by Romania and Argentina – which are among the world’s developed nations, “to maintain and further develop, through international cooperation, the scientific, technological and legal bases required for the safe, ecological and economic use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.”

“We hope that our country’s nuclear track will not stop at the Cernavoda Units 1 and 2, the performance of which is worldwide acknowledged, and will continue with Units 3 and 4, as well as with other innovative projects that pose challenges to Romanian research, if we only refer to the Alfred generation IV nuclear reactor, the Magurele super-laser project, or activities in cryogenics and tritium management. Since nuclear projects require relatively long periods of preparation and implementation that usually exceed electoral cycles, the continuity and consistency of long-term political decisions are key factors for a successful national nuclear program,” ROMATOM said.

In this context, ROMATOM shows that the achievement of the carbon-cutting targets for 2050 would require a broader portfolio of technologies, consisting of 74 percent renewable sources (including 2 percent from sustainable bioenergy with CCS), 15 percent nuclear energy, 7 percent fossil-fueled and CCS (carbon capture and storage) power plants, while natural gas would cover the rest.

ROMATOM was set up on January 10, 2001, when 14 private or state-owned companies, as well as two non-governmental associations, decided to create the Romanian Atomic Forum. ROMATOM currently has more than 30 members.

PM Grindeanu: Accession to Nuclear Energy Agency of OECD, step forward for nuclear sector in Romania

Romania’s accession to the Nuclear Energy Agency of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) represents “a relevant step forward” for our country’s nuclear sector, stated Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Wednesday, at OECD headquarters in Paris (photo).

“Becoming a member of the Nuclear Energy Agency is a step forward for Romania’s nuclear sector, as this will secure access to the best practices, statistics and research and will provide a consistent input for the Government’s nuclear power decisions. It will also make us more resilient to asymmetrical challenges we are currently facing in the energy and climate domains,” affirmed Grindeanu.

The head of the Executive participated on Wednesday night, at the ceremony for the accession of Romania and Argentina to the Nuclear Energy Agency of OECD (NEA), that took place in the presence of OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria and NEA Director-General William D. Magwood.

The head of the Government was accompanied at the ceremony by the Public Finance Minister, Viorel Stefan and by Romania’s ambassador to France, Luca Niculescu.

Romania and Argentina joined Wednesday the 31 NEA member states, countries with the most advanced nuclear programmes in the world. According to the Government, through this accession, it is acknowledged that Romania has infrastructure and a national industry developed in the field of nuclear energy and uses a safe nuclear technology, being committed to adopting the best practices in the field.