Romgaz: Romanian energy sector, subject to challenges deriving from alignment with European energy policies

“The energy sector in Romania is subject, at present, to a series of challenges that derive from its alignment to the European energy policies. It has been a difficult period at the beginning of the year, that we have successfully overcome. The Romanian market will be a part of the European energy market. The Romanian market is competitive and let me tell you that in two-three years’ time we will be part of a small regional market called M4 that also includes the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary,” said the Romgaz representative.

On the other hand, the Romgaz official spoke about the development of the new Iernut thermo-electric power plant, an investment that is due to be finalised in 36 months.

“The subsidiary in Iernut was taken over by debt discharge payment from Electrocentrale in 2013. At the moment of its handing over, there were five burning installations. The power plant in Iernut functions based on the environment authorisation obtained on March 27, 2014. Our strategies regarding the main directions in energy was the consolidation of the electricity market and the electricity supply market. We considered that we needed to analyse these problems that have led to the decision to retool the Iernut power plant. We came to the conclusion that there is a 15-20 pct which means the increase of energy efficiency. After the assessment of all the possibilities and after two years, it was decided to develop this subsidiary by building a new thermo-electric power plant in Iernut. The contract is worth 269 million euro, and the deadline for its accomplishment is 36 months,” highlighted Bela Balasz.

