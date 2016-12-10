Royal Family to ride Royal Train 100 years after capital relocation from Bucharest to Iasi

Romania’s Royal Family will ride the Royal Train, December 15-16, to mark the centennial of the relocation for a short time of Romania’s capital city from Bucharest to eastern city of Iasi, the Royal House informed on Friday in a press statement.

The statement says that the trip on December 15-16 will be the 7th ride of the Royal Train these days, and it will remember 100 years since the Romanian Royal Family along with the country’s Government and Parliament took refuge in Iasi.

Crown Princess Margareta and Prince Radu will follow the exact route as King Ferdinand I and Queen Marie on December 5-6, 1917.

The train will stop in Marasesti, Adjud and Bacau on December 15, while on December 16 it halts in Roman, Pascani and Iasi.

The Royal Train is scheduled to arrive at the Marasesti station on Thursday, at 14:27hrs, local, for a 13-minute stop. Next stop will be the Adjud station, at 15:09hrs, while the last stop of the day will be Bacau, at 16:19hrs.

On Friday, the train will be at the Roman station at 11:04hrs, for a 10-minute stop. Next stop will be Pascani, at 11:57hrs, for a 20-minute halt. The last stop of the day will be Iasi, the terminus station, 13:56hrs.

The Royal Train will be open to visitors at Iasi Station the same day between 14:30hrs and 21:00hrs, as well as December 17, between 09:00hrs and noon.