Royal House: King Mihai is currently in stable health state

King Mihai is currently in a stable health state, he is going through a moment of deep sorrow, but he is surrounded by the love and respect of all and is cared for with impeccable professionalism by his doctors, His Majesty’s Press Office informs on Monday in a release sent to Agerpres.

According to the cited source, the Royal House has taken note with disappointment of the statements and speculations emerged in some publications regarding the health state of King Mihai.

“At the Bishopric Palace of Curtea de Arges, Prince Radu answered a question about the health of His Majesty, saying that the King is in a delicate state which, because of the age and diagnostics, is accentuating. Any other statements, speculations or suppositions are untrue,” His Majesty’s Press Office points out.

Moreover, the release mentions that any change in the health state of King Mihai will make the object of a health bulletin released for the public, as the Press Office has done every time.

According to the media, protosyngellos Caliopie from Curtea de Arges has allegedly said in an interview that Prince Radu told him that King Mihai’s health state is constantly deteriorating and that the “signals are not positive.”