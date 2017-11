Royal House: King Mihai is still in serious condition

The King can be visited only by his daughters, by Prince Radu and Metropolitan Iosif

The Royal House of Romania announced that King Mihai’s condition hasn’t worsened, but it is still worrying. His Majesty is given medication to ease his sleep and breathing.

“In the days that have passed since the press release dated November 6, King Mihai’s general condition hasn’t worsened, the vital signs of His Majesty being on a steady platform. Physicians administered a medication to ease his sleep and breathing. However, His Majesty’s health condition continues to be worrying. The strong decrease of his physical capacity and of the ability to communicate, as well as the impossibility to walk without help remained at the same level. King Mihai is cared at home with an exceptional competence and very carefully, by a large medical team. Physicians evaluate His Majesty’s condition every day” is the message sent by the Royal House through a press release.

According to the quoted source, physicians appreciate that moving His Majesty to a hospital is risky.

“Physicians appreciate that moving King Mihai from his private residence to a hospital is too risky. They unanimously recommend that the treatment administered to His Majesty has now to be focused on preventing him from suffering and on maintaining the Sovereign’s physical and psychological comfort. His High Holiness Metropolitan Iosif of the Western Europe has been in the residence in Switzerland several times and performed the Eucharist religious service to our King. Also, his representatives are coming frequently to the royal residence” according to the Royal House.

According to the press release, the Heir Princess Margareta and Prince Radu are at the King Mihai’s residence, and “the presence will continue to be restricted only to His Majesty’s daughters and to Metropolitan Iosif (or his representative)”.

“Doctors said that, given the current condition of His Majesty, the Heir Princess Margareta can return to Romania for the moment, in order to resume her public activities”, according to the Royal House.

