Russian Ambassador in Romania Kuzmin: Russia is for a peaceful solution in Siria, terrorist groups should be destroyed

Russian Ambassador in Romania Valeri Kuzmin stated on Thursday, that Russia is in favor of a peaceful solution to the crisis started by the civil conflict in Syria, but regarding the war against terrorism it is for destroying terrorist units and eliminating the groups that control part of this state.

“We are open and talk regularly about a peaceful solution to the crisis started by the civil war in Syria. Regarding the war against the terrorism we do not have the same approach. The war against terrorism should end by destroying the terrorist units, eliminating the terrorist groups that still control a large area of Syrian territory”, Kuzmin said in a meeting with some representatives of the Syrian community in Romania.

In his opinion, the solution to Syrian crisis will have to be decided by the Syrian people, whom he deems “sufficiently mature” to identify the suitable formula.

“Regarding the solution to this crisis, it has to be decided by the Syrian people. Therefore, (…) we reiterate that Russia is in favor of a negotiated political agreement on the situation from Syria”, stated the Russian diplomat, mentioning that at the base of such an agreement should be principles, such as the territorial integrity of this country.

He specified that the European Union does not have any role in humanitarian support in the war-affected areas from Syria, giving the city of Aleppo example, but only in the refugees camp.

“The role of different international actors from Syria is based, unfortunately, on double standards. I have heard from the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Ms Mogherini, the statement that EU is the single international actor that sends humanitarian aid in Syria. If you follow the actual developments from Aleppo you will not find representatives of the EU. Yes, the EU offers some support to the refugee camps and that is to be appreciated, but in regards to the humanitarian corridor and immediate humanitarian aid to people who are kept prisoners, deprived of water, food (…) there is no role of the EU,” Kuzmin stated.