Ryanair launches its Bucharest 2017 Summer schedule

*The base in Bucharest will open on October 30 with three assigned aircrafts and an investment of USD 300 million

Ryanair, the biggest low-cost carrier in Europe, presented on Thursday its plans for the Summer of 2017, by launching its Bucharest schedule, with a new route to Palermo, 3 new summer destinations – Berlin, Bristol and Timisoara and several flights to Brussels, Dublin and Milan, that will bring a number of 1.9 million clients per year and will support 1,400 jobs for Bucharest Airport, according to the company’s representatives, who announced the development strategy for the coming period both regarding the Romanian and the global market.

Launching the 2017 Summer schedule will mean operating a total of 13 routes with 104 weekly flights, Ryanair officials announced.

In the same time, the company announced that it will open its base in Bucharest on October 30, following an investment of USD 300 million, for three assigned aircrafts.

According to the Ryanair representatives, customers should continue to expect future improvements, as a part of the Ryanair program called “Always Getting Better”, which includes many other new routes, digital developments of the company’s website, new interiors of the aircrafts and more discounted prices, as well as other facilities for the passengers who make the difference against the competition, such as two free hand luggage on board. In addition, the company has prepared new uniforms for the crews and also very convenient Family Packages.

“We are glad to launch our schedule for the 2017 summer in Bucharest, which includes a new route to Palermo, a summer continuation of our Berlin, Bristol and Timisoara winter operations, and several flights to Brussels, Dublin and Milan, bringing 1.9 million clients per year, supporting 1,400 jobs for Bucharest Airport, all of these because we continue to develop our operations in Bucharest.

We are hardly waiting to open our base in Bucharest at the end of October, with 3 assigned aircrafts and an investment of USD 300 million and, for the following years, the increase of the operated routes, of the traffic and tourism in Romania”, stated David O’Brien, Ryanair Chief Commercial Officer.

“We will reach 1.9 million transported passengers in Romania between March 2017 and March 2018. Starting from today, we begin to operate in Timisoara”, said O’Brien.

From Timisoara, the company will operate flights to seven destinations: Bucharest, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Brussels, London-Stansted, Milano-Bergamo (starting with October) and Frankfurt.

From Bucharest, the company will start to operate flights to Berlin from Friday, and to Bristol from November this year.

In 2017, the company will operate in Romania on three airports: Bucharest, Timisoara and Craiova and it’s currently talking to the representatives of other 5-6 airports in order to extend its operations on this market, which the company’s representatives appreciate to be a very important and interesting one.

In order to celebrate the launching of the Bucharest 2017 Summer schedule, as well as the opening of the new base, Ryanair has brought to market 100,000 seats in the entire European routes network, at promotional prices starting from EUR 7.99, available for booking until Monday (September 5) at www.ryanair.com/ro.

“The competitors cannot compete with Ryanair, because of our better and more competitive services, because we are much more friendly to our customers”, said Denis Barabas (photo L), Sales and Marketing Executive Romania and CEE, on Thursday, at the press conference held in Bucharest. “We are the airline with the lowest tariffs in Europe”, he said , underlying that the average price of a ticket currently is EUR 46, and that the future plans provide an average price of EUR 40-35.

In the same time, he announced that the company estimates a controlled increase of 7 percent per year until the year of 2024 in the entire network, reaching 180 million transported passengers with more than 500 aircrafts in the following 8 years, compared to 117 million transported passengers in 2017.