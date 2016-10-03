Saint-Gobain Building Glass Romania – 10th Anniversary on the Romanian market

The company owns one of the largest greenfield investments in Romania after ’90

Saint-Gobain Glass Romania, the leader of the local glass market, has made investments of approx. EUR 180 million in the 10 years after entering the local market, the funds being allocated to development of the largest glass production unit in our country and in the region.

The company, part of the French group Saint-Gobain, has entered the Romanian market in 2005, the same year laying the headstone of the manufacturing plant in Calarasi – the largest Greenfield investment after the ’90s, in our country. The factory was inaugurated in 2007. The initial investment of about 135 million euros was achieved for the development of float glass line, and then, in 2008, was inaugurated the metal coating line, following an investment of about EUR 35 million. In 2013 was also opened the line of laminated glass, after a EUR 6 million investment. Another EUR 10 million were targeted in other upgrades of existing lines during these 10 years.

“In this moment, the factory in Calarasi covers an area of 34 hectares, the construction of dedicated production lines and offices totaling over 10 hectares”, said Norbert Teschner, General Manager of Saint-Gobain Glass Romania Building. He added that the company has 486 employees today, of which 249 are involved in the production process.

The factory in Romania is one of the main manufacturing centers that the group has in Europe. Equipped with the latest technology from Europe, the factory in Romania was designed as a regional hub in order to also serve the Balkan markets. The production capacity of the factory is 21 million square meters of float glass. The company produced in Calarasi several categories of glass – the float, coatings (ranges SGGCool-Lite, SGGPlanitherm, Anti-reflective glass, SGGDiamant, SGGStadip etc.).

“We permanently innovate and launch new types of glass, our main focus being expanding sales of products that offers benefits to the end-users regarding energy savings, safety and security”, added Norbert Teschner.

The bulk of the production – 60%, is exported; the products manufactured in Romania go abroad in 42 countries, including Bulgaria, Turkey, Serbia, Ukraine, Moldova, Hungary, Greece and Croatia.Locally, the glass produced in Calarasi is used in all market segments, but mostly, 50%, is directed to projects in the residential segment. In second place among the types of projects where Saint-Gobain Building Glass products are used is the office segment. The projects where Saint Gobain Glass has collaborated include Henri Coanda Airport New Terminal, Crystal Towers – awarded with “Green Project of the Year” by RoGBC, Petrom City, Eurotower, City Gate and also Unicredit Headquarter.

Regarding the company’s business, Norbert Teschner said that this year the company counts on a business advance of 9-10% compared to 2015, when Saint-Gobain Building Glass turnover reached approx. EUR 72 million.

“In the first half of this year, the growth was accelerated and we reached an income of EUR 42.6 million. Therefore, we are optimistic and we expect for 2016 sales of over EUR 80 million”, he added.

The General Manager of the company also said that the plans for Saint-Gobain Building Glass Romania don’t stop here. Thus, in the next period, the company aims to allocate new investments for the inauguration of a new production line.

“For 2018, we have in plan a new production line of special glass for windshields. The new line will have a capacity of 500,000 windshields per year. We will also hire another 130 people”, said Norbert Teschner. It stressed further that the new investment is in line with local and European market needs.

”As you know, innovation is a key for our economies, is a key for France, but is also a key for Romania and it’s a key for the economic partnership between France and Romania. I would like to say that Saint-Gobain is a very good example of what we can call a Win-Win Partnership”, said Pierre Moussy, Economic Counsellor of the French Embassy in Romania, at a press conference.

The Mayor of Calarasi, Stefan Dragulin, was also present at the press conference; he thanked to the french company’s representatives for everything they do in economic and social terms, urging in the same time to a higher involvement in the municipality’s social activity. He gave assurance related to the opening which the company has from the authorites, especially given that in the following period of time, a large project that is beneficial for the region will be launched.

The President of the Calarasi Local Council, Vasile Iliuta, was also present on behalf of the Romanian authorities, marking the celebrating moment through a speech of congratulations.

About Saint-Gobain Glass

Saint-Gobain Glass, a company with a tradition of over 350 years within the French group Saint-Gobain, specialized in the production of construction materials, is the largest glass producer in Europe and the second largest glass producer in the world, with sales of more than EUR 39.6 billion in 2015.

The company entered the Romanian market in 2005, but started the glass production in 2007, once the building of the factory in Calarasi was completed.