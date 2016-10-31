SARTEN- Supermarket of packaging

Sarten Romania is part of Turkish group Sarten Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, the biggest integrated producer of packaging in Turkey, with production facilities outisde of Turkey also, in Russia and Bulgaria, and companies in Romania, Serbia and Greece.

With 15 factories in Turkey, 1 factory in Bulgaria and 1 factory in Russia, Sarten is the biggest integrated producer of packaging in Balcans and third in Europe.

In Romania Sarten is the leader for twistoff caps used in vegetable procesing industry and main supplier for tin cans used for meat industry and procesing of vegetable/fruits.

The partners of Sarten Romania include important operators from vegetable and fruits procesing industry, producers of meat conservs, producers of coffee, producers of chesse, distributors of packaging for home usage. Paint sector is also an important market where the company grows continuously.

Mr Mircea Ursoi General Manager of SC Sarten Ambalaj SRL said: „We are so glad to be in the market for the last 12 years. Sarten Romania is not only a manufacturer but also an exporter to Ukraine and Moldovia as well. All these markets with full potential are important for us. What interests us for the future is PET packaging (procesing of vegetables and fruits, home usage) where we are optimistic about our growth and development. We wish to celebrate many ten years as a regional power in the packaging industry.”

About Sarten

Established in 1972, Sarten is Turkey’s biggest integrated packaging manufacturer. It currently manufactures metal packaging for food industry, motor oil industry, chemicals industry, paint industry as well as plastic packaging for food industry and cosmetics. It supplies products to around 1,500 companies in Turkey and neighboring countries (including 60 in Romania), such as those in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and Russia.