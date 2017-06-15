Saxony PM Tillich congratulates Romania’s PM Grindeanu on not resigning office

German land Saxony’s Prime Minister Stanislaw Tillich has congratulated his Romanian counterpart Sorin Grindeanu on the latter’s decision not to resign office.

‘Congratulations on your last evening’s decision [not to step down as Romania’s prime minister],” Tillich told Grindeanu at the beginning of an official meeting at the Romanian Government House in Bucharest according to a video posted on Thursday on the web site of the Romanian Government.

Grindeanu replied that it is not easy, but he had worse times.

Grindeanu on Thursday was scheduled to meet the UK Secretary of Defence Michael Fallon at the Government House, as well as Chairman of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Wolfgang Buchele in the early after-noon.

On Wednesday evening, he announced he will not step down unless the President appoints a new prime minister that is a member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).