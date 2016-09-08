“Scaring Flyer from Hateg” came to Dino Parc Rasnov, together with a real dinosaur egg nest

Hatzegopteryx, the biggest flying animal in the world will be found, starting from today, at Dino Parc Rasnov. The giant flyer, who was discovered right in Romania, was reconstituted by Dino Parc Rasnov based on the discoveries made by Professor Dan Grigorescu from the University of Bucharest, the one who found the Hatzegopteryx fossils. The arrival of the pterosaur is accompanied by another premiere: a nest with 10 real dinosaur eggs discovered at Tustea, in the Hateg Country Dinosaur Geopark!

The new exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of the President of Brasov County Council, Adrian Vestea, of the Vice-Mayor of Rasnov, Liviu Butnariu, of the Mayor of Hateg, Marcel Goia as well as of the paleontologists from the University of Bucharest.

“Hatzegopteryx is the most important exhibit of Dino Parc Rasnov until now. We are glad that all our visitors will be able to see the full-scale reproduction of a unique discovery in the world, and that this discovery was made right in Hateg Country. Moreover, we’ve supported this year a team of students researchers who, under the guidance of the teachers from the University of Bucharest, have discovered two dinosaur egg nests close to Hateg. Our wish is to awaken the interest of both the specialists and the public who is willing to enter the mysteries of the dinosaurs’ lives. We also can say that we’ve reached 500,000 visitors, in one year after the park was opened, and we expect a growing number of children to come and see a little piece of history from a disappeared world which is slowly rediscovered”, stated Adrian Apostu, Manager at Dino Parc Rasnov.

“’The scaring flyer from Hateg’, as we named it, is from my point of view, a reason of national pride and a global premiere for a long time. Hatzegopteryx couldn’t find a better home than Dino Parc Rasnov, where he will stay together with the other dinosaurs that are accurately reproduced from a scientific point of view. I would like to thank to our partners from Dino Parc Rasnov for their support and direct involvement. This partnership gives me an additional hope regarding the area of paleontology in Romania”, stated Professor Dan Grigorescu.

Hatzegopteryx thambema (“The scaring flyer from Hateg”) was discovered IN 1978 by Professor Dan Grigorescu in the Hateg area. It lived about 68 million years ago, at the end of the Cretaceous. Its name is composed of the name of the region where it was discovered and “pteryx”, which is the Greek term for “wing”. Having an wingspan of about 12 meters, a skull of around 3 meters unprecedented in any animal in the past, with strong bones of the limbs, despite its capacity to fly, which involves easiness, Hatzegopteryx thambema is the biggest pterosaur discovered until today.

In the fossil site from Tustea were discovered 18 egg nests belonging to the dinosaur species of hadrosauroid (“dinosaur with duckbill”), Telmatosaurus transsylvanicus. Establishing the membership is given by the fact that there fragments of the chickens’ skeleton were discovered near the egg nests, and they are clearly indicating that they come from Telmatosaurus. It was and it still is a big surprise in the scientific world, because the type of spherical egg, having the shell decorated with rounded nodules and with a prismatic micro-structure, discovered at Tustea, belongs to the egg species called Megaloolithus; until the discovery from Tustea, this kind of egg was deemed to belong to some big sauropod dinosaurs, therefore to herbivore dinosaurs from the Titanosaur family. In Argentina were discovered even embryos of titanosaurs in eggs of this kind!

*Photo credit: Relu Calotă’s Studio