School ship “Mircea” leaves for 10,000 nautical miles int’l training march

The school ship “Mircea” will leave on Tuesday, 23 May the southeastern Port of Constanta, in its 37th training march, for a 123-day period, with 163 military crew aboard, of whom 70 cadets and students with the “Mircea cel Batran” Naval Academy and the “Admiral Ion Murgescu” Naval Forces Military Masters School, as well as eight cadets of Bulgaria, China, Greece and Poland, a release by the “Mircea cel Batran” Naval Academy informs.

The annual practical training march scheduled 23 May through 22 September will unfold on rd 10,000 nautical miles, with stops in 11 ports on the Mediterranean Sea, the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

“This year, the Romanian Naval Forces and the Marines of the Federal Republic of Germany have closed as a first a cooperation agreement in the training of the future marine officers, that will take place the long of the entire international voyage and therefore, on the “Mircea” sailing vessel will embark in two series as many as 110 cadets and 13 German instructors from the ports of Wilhelmshaven (Germany) and Palma de Mallorca (Spain),” specifies the release.

During the training voyage, the “Mircea” sailing vessel will participate in the “Sail Den Helder 2017” regatta organised on the occasion of the Dutch Naval Days in the Port of Den Helder, the Netherlands, and in the “The Tall Ships Races 2017” regatta, organised in tribute of Finland’s 100th independence anniversary.

The crew is scheduled to have official visits to the naval academies in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Spain, the release adds.

The school ship “Mircea” is a sailing vessel A-class, bark type, with three masts, a height of 44 metres and 23 mainsails that sum up a 1750 sqm sale surface. She was built in 1938-1939 at the “Blohm & Voss” shipyard in Hamburg, Germany, and she is the fourth ship of a series of five built at the same shipyard, being a sister with “Eagle” – USA, “Gorch Fock I” – Germany, “Gorch Fock II” – Germany and “Sagres” – Portugal.