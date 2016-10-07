Screen-conquering cats to be celebrated at Anim’est International Animation Film Festival in Bucharest

The latest animation films from five continents that have won national as well as international awards will be running in the 11th edition of the Anim’est International Animation Film Festival of Bucharest, October 7-16.

The festival’s venues are Cinema Pro, Elvire Popesco Cinema Hall, the Eforie Film Library, the Cervantes Institute, the CINETic Centre, Club Fabrica and Club Control, organisers told a news conference on Wednesday evening.

“As usual, this year’s edition of Anim’est brings together the world’s best animations of the past year. There are some first runs and some films that can only be watched at Anim’est. Other firsts include special event such as the closing of the festival with a special screening of ‘Felix the Cat’ to live music especially composed for the event, along with many fresh products by Romanian animators,” Anim’est Executive Director Vlad Ilicevici told Agerpes.

Organisers are promising a hectic 11th edition schedule and a unique theme: the cats “that had conquered the screens decades before overtaking the Internet.”

“This is a long overdue project that is happening this year because it is now that we have received conformation and because last year two of the most important cat animations were restored: ‘Gay Purr-ee’ and ‘The Aristocats,'” said Anim’est Director Mihai Mitrica.

Special screenings, fantasy microcosms created around the most beloved fines are part of the event, including classic feature animations “Gay Purr-ee” and “Aristocats” up to recent productions by Jean-Loup Felicio and Oscar 2012 nominee Alain Gagnol.

A special place is reserved for a selection of short animations starring Otto Messmer’s Felix the Cat, the famous anthropomorphic black cat of the Silent Era.

This year’s edition of Anim’est opens officially at Cinema Pro on October 7 with the year’s most acclaimed feature animation ‘La Tortue Rouge’ (The Red Turtle), a France-Belgium-Japan co-production directed by Michael Dudok de Wit.

Belgium is the special guest of the festival. The public will be offered a retrospect of Belgian animation put together with support from the Anima International Animation Film Festival of Brussels.

There are also two themed nights: the Creepy Animation Night of scary animations on October 8 and the Trippy Animation Night of unconventional short animations, a memorable show of sex, drugs & rock’n’roll, no minors allowed.

The best animation video clips will run on October 13 at Club Fabrica in an Animusic Night. There are 32 video clips vying in this year’s competition of the festival, all cat-centric fantasies in line with the theme, along with the latest releases of consecrated artists like Beck, David Gilmour, Marlin Manson, Fever Ray and Todd Terje.

The jury for the international and Romanian feature animation contests are made up of Anthony Farquhar Smith (GB), Carolina Lopez Caballero (Spain) and Martin Vandas (CZ). The jury for international shorts and student films is made up of Carter Pilcher (USA), Shelley Page (GB) and Gabriel Harel (France), while Alexandru Ciubotariu, Andrei “Robin” Proca and Ciprian Muntele will be the judges for the Music Video section.

Tickets to Anim’est are available on www.eventbook.ro, as well as at the entrance of the cinema halls.