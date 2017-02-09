Searches in Bucharest in connection with Dinamo Club insolvency

The searches underway in Bucharest and nearby Ilfov County at the seat of a lawyers’ firm, an insolvency firm and the home of an insolvency firm’s representative are connected to the reorganisation of the Dinamo Bucharest Club.

“On 9 February 2017, prosecutors with the Bucharest Court of Appeal’s Prosecutors’ Office alongside police staff of the Romanian Police (IGPR) – DICE (Directorate for Economic Crime Investigation) are conducting three searches, two in Bucharest and one in nearby Ilfov County, at lawyers and insolvency firms, in a file over suspicions of simple and fraudulent bankruptcy,” informs the CAB Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the source, searches revealed that during the insolvency procedure operated at the Dinamo 1948 SA company, when drafting the reorganisation, inventory and evaluation of patrimonial assets, a part of the assets under insolvency calculated at the net book value of over 18,498,000 lei (over EUR 4 million) were stashed with the purpose of defrauding the company’s creditors.

Earlier in the day, the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR), announced that acting under the coordination of a prosecutor with the Bucharest Court of Appeal, police officers of the Directorate for Economic Crime Investigation were conducting three home searches, two in Bucharest and one in nearby Ilfov County, at lawyers and insolvency firms suspected to have caused damages worth over EUR 4 million (over 18,000,000 lei) , on the occasion of an insolvency procedure upon a commercial company, the IGPR informs.

According to IGPR, investigations are being carried out in this criminal file over suspicions of simple and fraudulent bankruptcy, as provided for by Art. 240 and Art. 241 of the Criminal Code.

The first investigations revealed that in 2014 – 2016, on the occasion of the opening and unfolding of the insolvency procedure and judicial reorganisation of a commercial company in the sports industry, assets worth 18,498,402 lei have been allegedly omitted (hidden), so they were not included in the reorganisation plan, thus causing a prejudice to the company’s creditors, the source says.