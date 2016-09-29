Sebastian Ghita, called to the Prosecutor General to support the self-denunciation related to the PhD thesis of the DNA chief: The complaint doesn’t target Kovesi, it’s something related to me

MP Sebastian Ghita arrived on Thursday to the prosecutor General, to present evidences that support the self-denunciation related to an alleged rigging of the report on the PhD thesis belonging to the head of National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi.

The MP claims that he knows since years about the possible plagiarism of the DNA chief-prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi. Sebastian Ghita said that he provided the investigators with evidences to support his statement and a list with people who can confirm his assertions.

Ghita stated that his self-denunciation doesn’t target the head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi, and he added that he is not in charge with the technical assessment of her PhD thesis.

“I would like to tell you that I am glad that Prosecutor General proves us, people in Romania, today, that a DNA prosecutor, even Mrs. Laura Codruta Kovesi, can be investigated and checked, like any other Romanian citizen, since I began to think, like many others, that those people are above the law. I began to think, like many other people, that those people are above the law and I think that from this perspective, a first issue is gone and everybody can see that the Prosecutor General has this power in Romania. My self-denunciation was registered and I think the legal procedure is ongoing now”, stated Sebastian Ghita today, at the Prosecutor General.

He underlined that his approach is not an action against the DNA chief-prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi, “which, actually, is not the target of the complaint”.

“I am sure that prosecutors will assess the evidences I will bring and they will be able to find the truth. I am not trying to do something against Laura Codruta Kovesi, and besides she is not the target of this complaint. This is something related to me. That’s why I tell to those who turned, as we could see, from defenders of truth and justice in people who do not wish anything to be found out about any DNA prosecutor, that they are people like us”, Ghita explained.

Asked about the statements of the officials in the Ministry of Education that CNADTCU members will not seize themselves by the law, but they will wait to be notified, Ghita stated that they sized themselves “in Ponta’s case”.

“In Mrs. Kovesi’s case, it’s surprising for me to see that an institution which considers to be so important and serious and rightful, is treating things so discriminatory. It’s not my business to interfere in the technical assessment of Mrs. Kovesi’s thesis, it’s only the duty of the Ministry of Education’s officials. I am waiting to see that minister if he continues to be so vehement and courageous when it comes about Mrs. Kovesi. I understand those peoples’ fear”, Ghita added.

According to the Ministry of Education’s spokesman, National Council for Attesting University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates (CNADTCU) hasn’t received any notice on a possible plagiarism related to the PhD thesis of Laura Codruta Kovesi.

“Regarding the plagiarism suspicions that might exist concerning Mrs. Kovesi or any other person, the position of the Ministry of Education is very clear. On the one hand, suspicions have to be motivated and complaints related to these suspicions have to be submitted. We checked today, no complaint was submitted. In other words, these are rumors in the public space, which weren’t motivated until now. (…) Any person who has suspicions related to a plagiarism has to submit a motivated complaint”, stated Mirabela Amarandei, the Ministry of Education’s spokesman.

Criminal file in the case of Sebastian Ghita’s self-denunciation

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General started criminal prosecution in rem for incitement to forgery, following Sebastian Ghita’s self-denunciation, the first heard person being the MP itself.

Prosecutors are investigating the offense of incitement to forgery; no person is accused for the moment; only the alleged deeds indicated by the PM are investigated. Prosecutors have started the investigations two days after the date of the self-denunciation, and the first heard person was Sebastian Ghita itself.

“I made a statement as a witness today, and I will come in the next period of time with evidences to help resolve this situation. Other persons will also be heard, in order to certify my statements. I named persons, of course, I indicated the persons whom I referred to and who have participated with me to this happening, to this event. (…) I don’t feel targeted (by Klaus Iohannis’ statement – e.n.), I don’t see why a legal issue is treated politically by Mrs. Kovesi, since Mrs. Kovesi is not a politician. We are warned all the time: ‘do not refer to Justice’, but she is acting like a politician now, I saw both she and Iohannis said it’s a matter of political campaign. No matter how good is the relationship between Iohannis and Kovesi, Iohannis cannot provide her with a position above the law”, stated MP Sebastian Ghita when exiting from the Prosecutor General.

Sebastian Ghita’s accusations

MP Sebastian Ghita submitted on Thursday to the Prosecutor General, a self-denunciation, claiming that in 2012, when he was a member of a Committee in the National Council of Ethics, he falsified a report stating that Laura Kovesi’s PhD thesis is not a plagiarism.

“I and other dignitaries have participated in falsifying the report. I gave information which I wish to bring to the attention of the prosecutors in the Prosecutor General. I did this at that moment to protect Laura Codruta Kovesi because, at that time, all of us believed she makes good things for Romania”, stated Sebastian Ghita.

President Iohannis: I’m open to having a talk with Ms. Kovesi, it’s not my style to summon people

Klaus Iohannis also commented on the situation in which National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi finds herself, following the accusations levied by Sebastian Ghita about the fixing of a report on her doctoral thesis. The Head of State said that he is open to having a talk with Kovesi, if she wants to.

The Head of State on Thursday pointed out that the Presidency maintains “an inter-institutional relationship” with the DNA.

“I haven’t talked with Ms. Kovesi yet. If she wants to come over and present her point of view, I am open to having a talk. It’s not my style to summon people. That is from a different time. I’m working institutionally, with state institutions. When they have a problem they notify me and we have talks, which are usually clarifying and decisive,” the President said.