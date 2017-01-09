Sebastian Ghita, in a new explosive recording: Ponta was blackmailed to appoint Kovesi to DNA leadership. Prosecutor General says persons invoked in the recordings must be heard

In a new recording published on Thursday evening by Romania TV, former MP Sebastian Ghita claims that Victor Ponta was blackmailed to appoint Laura Codruta Kovesi to the leadership of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) by the Deputy Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Florian Coldea, who would have threatened him that he will cancel his visit to the US around the period of the presidential elections, “and this will destroy him”.

The document proposing her for this position has been drawn up at the Government’s premises, according to Ghita.

“I am the person who accompanied Elena Udrea to Victor Ponta’s office, and about whom Elena Udrea made public statement. What wasn’t publicly said until now is that Victor Ponta has been blackmailed to appoint Laura Codruta Kovesi. Basically in front of me, Florian Coldea said to him that if he will not appoint Kovesi to DNA, the visit that Ponta scheduled in the US to meet Biden or Obama will be cancelled. Moreover, Victor Ponta has been told that the announcement related to the visit in the US will be made around the period of the presidential elections, and this will destroy him. (…) The document for the appointing of Laura Codruta Kovesi, the document forwarded to Traian Basescu, was written at the Government, on the computer from Victor Ponta’s secretariat. I have assisted to its drawing up on official paper and then I went to SRI’s villa with the sign K2 where Florian Coldea and Victor Ponta were. Ponta told to Elena Udrea and me, at the meeting from his office: ‘I’ll propose her, but I have a low opinion about Kovesi, I am sure that she will execute the orders of those from abroad and she will make files to all of us. You two will be arrested first’. Victor Ponta was right. Laura Codruta Kovesi tried to remove from public life all those who helped her in one way or another. Then, I went to Victor Ponta with the document, I found him with Florian Coldea, he called Laura Codruta Kovesi and told her to come to Bucharest immediately. This is how Laura Codruta Kovesi was appointed” Sebastian Ghita stated.

Former MP told how he first met the first deputy of the SRI Director, Florian Coldea, and the DNA Chief-Prosecutor, Laura Codruta Kovesi, and how they spent several holidays together.

“Seniors from SRI presented Florian Coldea to me in 2008. We were young, we have little children and we have established a friendship. Both of us believed in a better Romania and we were aiming to do all our best to make Romania grow, develop, and to find a place in our country. For seven years, our children grew up together. I won’t present pictures with them because the children are not guilty of anything. But you’ll see other evidences of my relationship with Florian Coldea from the holidays we spent together. This is how I met and became a friend of Laura Codruta Kovesi, too. I met her hundreds of times at the SRI premises, at my home, in the wine cellar, in the vineyard, we partied together, we were at the SRI pier from the Delta, at the SRI villas in Neptun, at the villas from Sinaia and in many other places. This is how I became to be directly involved in the appointment of Laura Codruta Kovesi to DNA in 2014, I was a friend of her, I was a friend of Florian Coldea and Victor Ponta”, Ghita also stated.

Sebastian Ghita’s full statement

“Good evening! I have mentioned from the very start about the meetings I had with Laura Codruta Kovesi at the SRI villas – K2, K4 and T14, where Mr. Florian Coldea and the heads of the CIA station in Bucharest also have attended in certain moments. I guess you’ve wondered how I got to be part of these meetings. Seniors from SRI presented Florian Coldea to me in 2008. We were young, we have little children and we have established a friendship. Both of us believed in a better Romania and we were aiming to do all our best to make Romania grow, develop, and to find a place in our country. For seven years, our children grew up together. I won’t present pictures with them because the children are not guilty of anything.

But you’ll see other evidences of my relationship with Florian Coldea from the holidays… several holidays that we spent together. This is how I met and became a friend of Laura Codruta Kovesi, too. I met her hundreds of times at the SRI premises, at my home, in the wine cellar, in the vineyard. We partied together, we were at the SRI pier from the Delta or at the SRI villas in Neptun, at the villas from Sinaia and in many other places. This is how I became to be directly involved in the appointment of Laura Codruta Kovesi to DNA in 2014, I was a friend of her, I was a friend of Florian Coldea and Victor Ponta. I had a communication channel with Traian Basescu, through Elena Udrea. I am the person who accompanied Elena Udrea in Victor Ponta’s office and about which Elena Udrea made public statements.

What wasn’t publicly said until now is that Victor Ponta has been blackmailed to appoint Laura Codruta Kovesi. Basically in front of me, Florian Coldea said to him that if he will not appoint Kovesi to DNA, the visit that Ponta scheduled in the US to meet Biden or Obama will be cancelled. Moreover, Victor Ponta has been told that the announcement related to the visit in the US will be made around the period of the presidential elections, and this will destroy him.

All these things can be also confirmed by Victor Ponta, Elena Udrea and Ion Cristoiu, reading Elena Udrea’s diary, and even by Traian Basescu. The document for the appointing of Laura Codruta Kovesi, the document forwarded to Traian Basescu, was written at the Government, on the computer from Victor Ponta’s secretariat. I have assisted to its drawing up on official paper and then I went to SRI’s villa with the sign K2 where Florian Coldea and Victor Ponta were.

Ponta told to Elena Udrea and me, at the meeting from his office: ‘I’ll propose her, but I have a low opinion about Kovesi, I am sure that she will execute the orders of those from abroad and she will make files to all of us. You two will be arrested first’. Victor Ponta was right. Laura Codruta Kovesi tried to remove from public life all those who helped her in one way or another. Then, I went to Victor Ponta with the document. I found him with Florian Coldea. He called Laura Codruta Kovesi and told her to come to Bucharest immediately.

This is how Laura Codruta Kovesi was appointed. I will give you further details and information on how the DNA deputy chiefs have been appointed, on how Victor Ponta was tricked and many other details on how Mrs. Kovesi invented this system of repression based on false denunciations, on blackmailing or bribing those who have problems in prison or criminal files. Have a good evening!”, said Ghita in his last recording presented in the public space .

Laura Codruta Kovesi was proposed by Victor to the leadership of the National Anticorruption Directorate in 2013, when he was the interim Justice Minister. The proposal caused disagreement inside the Liberal Social Union (USL), because the ministry belonged to PNL and Victor Ponta announced that the decision will be taken by the future full minister. Yet, Ponta took a decision that surprised everybody, and sent Laura Codruta Kovesi’s name to the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) for DNA.

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar: The persons invoked in Sebastian Ghita’s recordings must be heard

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar stated on Friday that the persons invoked in the recordings of the former MP Sebastian Ghita must be heard, and the documents and the recordings must be picked up, stating that they were “tendentiously” presented to the public.

“Indeed, there is a file pending at the Department for Criminal Investigation and Criminalistics, registered two days ago, in which investigations are made related to the statements that appeared in the public space, to the recordings that somehow alerted the public opinion, and which I believe are presented in a pretty tendentious manner, as we can see on TV. They are presented in a certain form, already suggesting to us what we should do. But investigations should be objective” stated the Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, related to the file opened following the recordings presented by Sebastian Ghita.

Augustin Lazar stated that the persons invoked in the recordings must be heard.

“Obviously, the persons invoked in this case must be heard. Those recordings, the circulated documents must be picked up” Lazar answered when he was asked when the hearings will start and who should come to these hearings.

Asked if the DNA Chief Laura Codruta Kovesi should be heard, the Prosecutor General refused to tell the names of those who must be heard.

“I don’t want to say the names of the heard persons, because there’s a prosecutor there, and we shouldn’t tell him what to do” Augustin Lazar replied.

Prosecutors of the General Prosecutor’s Office have opened a criminal file after Romania TV channel published a recording in which Traian Basescu speaks about information received in relation to the ICA file, in which Dan Voiculescu has been sentenced.

Traian Basescu asks Kovesi’s and Coldea’s arrest

On Thursday evening, after the new Sebastian Ghita’s recording has been presented, former President Traian Basescu reacted to his new revelations and he didn’t exclude such a scenario, according to which Victor Ponta has been blackmailed to appoint Laura Codruta Kovesi to the leadership of the National Anticorruption Directorate. “I am saying since a long time that we don’t have control on the intelligence services. I am saying since a very long time that the services are becoming autonomous, remember how much I’ve tried to find out if Ponta was an undercover officer, and I was told that the law doesn’t allow this” Traian Basescu stated at Romania TV.

“I told you several times there was a series of entrapments. Starting with Udrea, who had an interview on Friday, and on Monday she had four arrest requests in the Parliament. I don’t mention my brother, it was concluded that he recognized that he gave money, not that he took them back. You should see the entrapments of my son-in-law, of my nephew, with provocateurs sent to say two words” added the former head of state.

Traian Basescu is trenchant and even asks the arrest of those who are accused of blackmail, Laura Codruta Kovesi and Florian Coldea. “From what Ghita says, I find out that he was meeting Kovesi twice a week. Well, I met Kovesi six times, I think, in the two mandates as an Attorney General and one mandate as the DNA Chief-Prosecutor. One of the episodes is the one with the revolutionaries… We had another meeting related to her conflict with Bica.

And I find out that Ghita was meeting her twice a week. And Coldea was attending, too, and the head of the CIA station was also coming to these meetings. Well, brothers, don’t we have an Attorney General to take all of them tonight? Preventively, not to change information between them, if you wish. Same way they act, when an informer remembers what happened ten years ago, and they remand him in custody, or as they did to Udrea. They asked four arrests in one day, why wouldn’t they also be remanded in custody, following Ghita’s statements?” Traian Basescu stated.

President of the Coalition of the Romanians in the USA: Coldea and Kovesi trampled the separation of powers

President of the Coalition of the Romanians in the USA, the Greek-Catholic priest Chris Terhes, accuses SRI and DNA leaderships of turning Romania into an intelligencecracy following the revelations made at Romania TV by the former MP Sebastian Ghita.

In a brief post on the Facebook page, on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, Chris Terhes condemned “the intelligencecracy in Romania”, accusing the institutions led by Florian Coldea and Laura Codruta Kovesi of “trampling the separation of powers, of grossly violating Romanian people’s rights and freedoms, and of creating a system that keeps Romania trapped by mafia interests”.

Even worse, the leader of the Coalition of the Romanians in the USA directly accuses SRI and DNA heads of discrediting the fight against corruption and the Justice as a power in the state:

“Coldea and Kovesi will enter into Romania’s post-communist history as those who managed to internally and externally discredit both SRI and DNA as institutions, being consistently supported by the propaganda organs in the media. The worse thing is that they invalidated, they mocked, they trampled fundamental principles without which democracy and rule of law couldn’t exist. They trampled separation of powers, they grossly violated Romanian people’s rights and freedoms, and they created a system that keeps Romania trapped by mafia interests. They discredited the fight against corruption and the Justice as a power in the state. All the abuses made by DNA+SRI that are revealed now, have been legitimated mu judges through court’s decisions. The intelligencecracy from Romania is their merit” priest Terhes wrote.

All of the Sebastian Ghita’s recordings, submitted to the file pending at the Prosecutor attached to ICCJ

All of the Sebastian Ghita’s recordings presented at the TV channel that the former MP controls will be submitted to the file pending t the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, judiciary sources have stated on Friday for News.ro.

“In the file opened by the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General in the case of the recordings presented by Sebastian Ghita, investigators will gather all the videos made by him, and the former MP will be summoned for hearings” stated the quoted sources.

The Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) has opened on Wednesday a criminal file, following the recording presented by Sebastian Ghita in which Traian Basescu speaks about information that he was receiving in pending files.

PICCJ Prosecutors have seized themselves in this case, after the information published in the media related to possible interference in the judiciary, following the recording revealed to the public by the former MP Sebastian Ghita, in which there is dialogue between the former President Traian Basescu and another person, with which he was discussing about information he would have received related to pending files.

“Today, January 4, 2017, at the Department of Criminal Investigation and Criminalistics of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation, there was registered a criminal file which was formed as a result of the information made public through the material published on January 3, 2017 at the Romania TV channel. In this recording, Traian Basescu was speaking about information he was receiving related to pending court cases”, according to the Public Ministry.

Former MP Sebastian Ghita, who had five appearances at the TV channel he controls since his disappearance since more than two weeks ago, presented on Tuesday evening an audio recording in which Traian Basescu was discussing about Dan Voiculescu’s file, also invoking Judge Camelia Bogdan’s name, as well as the names of the DNA Chief-Prosecutor Codruta Kovesi and of the SRI First Deputy Director Florian Coldea.

In a previous recording, Ghita stated that Traian Basescu told him that he has recordings about “how it was planned Voiculescu’s sending to jail”.

Former President Traian Basescu wrote on his Facebook page that he admits the recordings published by Sebastian Ghita, stating that they are part of “private talks” held in the last months of 2016, but they have been edited, “which is likely to create confusions”.

The businessman also claimed that Realitatea Media file has been “rigged” and that Laura Codruta Kovesi contacted him “to destroy Realitatea TV, since she wanted to use this TV channel for the system”.

Former MP said in another recording that Nicolae Popa, sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in connection to the collapse of the National Investment Fund, and who left the country in 2000, has been brought to Romania from Indonesia at the expense of a company from Ploiesti, which paid EUR 200,000, “at the request of Laura Codruta Kovesi and the Romanian state”.

In another material published at Romania TV, Ghita spoke about his connections with the DNA chief Laura Codruta Kovesi, whom he claimed that he first met in the SRI premises and whom he asked if she remembers about a restricted party in a villa from Sinaia, where she was with him and Vasile Dincu. Ghita brought several documents, claiming that they are e-mails that would incriminate Kovesi.

DNA requires European arrest warrant for Sebastian Ghita

Prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) of Ploiesti requested on Friday a European arrest warrant for the former MP Sebastian Ghita, who cannot be found since more than two weeks.

Prosecutors sent the request made by IPJ Prahova – Department of Criminal Investigations, to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, in order to issue a European arrestment warrant and an international search request for Sebastian Ghita, announces a release issued by DNA.

The European arrest warrant is requested for the surrender of the defendant, being applicable in the EU countries, and the international search request is necessary for the surrender of the defendant, being applicable in the countries that are not part of the EU.

Romanian Police announced on Thursday that Sebastian Ghita is subject to national search, being sought by police officers in order to apply the preventive arrest warrant ordered by the Supreme Court’s magistrates on Thursday. Five police officers arrived on Thursday afternoon at Sebastian Ghita’s domicile, together with the businessman’s wife. The photo of the former MP appears on the Romanian Police’s website, at the wanted persons section.