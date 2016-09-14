Sebastian Ghita off judicial control

The Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to cancel the judicial control measure ruled by anticorruption prosecutors in the case in which Sebastian Ghita is accused of complicity to money laundering. Victor Ponta is being investigated in the same case.

“Many arguments were brought before the Supreme Court and what I can tell you is that every Romanian citizen’s hope is with the judge, especially with Supreme Court judges. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s useless for the debates in cases concerning persons with notoriety, such as Victor Ponta or even myself, to be revealed to the public. I believe that today, when we are talking about the Romanian citizens’ rights to travel freely and to speak freely in their country, it’s good for them to be made public. The balance between citizens and authorities can only be brought about by these people, by the judges. This balance has to be brought. After a certain period, judges and prosecutors choose when to lift these restrictions. And many have been lifted in my case. The only problem is that more charges come every three months. As we approach the elections campaign and the United Romania project is growing, we will probably also see more charges against me and others,” Sebastian Ghita stated on Tuesday after the court meeting in which his request to have the conditional bail lifted was analysed.

Sebastian Ghita is investigated for complicity to money laundering, investigators claiming that the businessman gave ex-Premier Ponta 220,000 Euros in return for an eligible place on the party’s lists in the 2012 elections. Ex-Premier Victor Ponta is investigated in the same case, being accused of using his influence or authority in order to obtain undue money, assets or other benefits for self or for others, and of complicity to money laundering. In Victor Ponta’s case, judges lifted the ban on making public statements and leaving the country but upheld the rest of the judicial control conditions.