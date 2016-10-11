Sebastian Ghita presents email address, claims it belongs to Laura Codruta Kovesi

On Sunday, MP Sebastian Ghita (photo) made new statements about the scandal that concerns the alleged falsifying of the report that concluded that the National Anticorruption Directorate’s (DNA) Chief Prosecutor did not plagiarise her doctoral thesis. Sebastian Ghita presented the screenshot of an email he claims he received from Kovesi.

“This is the copy of an email I received from Ms. Kovesi. She always used a secret email address – cucuveauamov@gmail.com. She believed she could thus conceal her identity and she could solve some secret personal issues from inside the General Prosecutor’s Office and the DNA. That is why she believed she could conceal her real identity and in this way she could avoid the legal and moral consequences. Ms. Kovesi sent this email to me on 23 July 2012, asking me for the model of the report used in the case of Ponta’s plagiarism. I decided to publicly reveal this email as a result of the fact that Ms. Kovesi denied her real relationship with me, but also as a result of the public opinion’s request to present evidence. I had hoped Ms. Kovesi would have the dignity to admit and accept the way in which she was helped to advance up the hierarchical ladder, as well as the protection she received in the case of the plagiarism accusations,” Sebastian Ghita said.

The MP had three questions for Laura Codruta Kovesi:

“1. Does she admit to frequently using the secret email address cucuveauamov@gmail.com in order to leak information to journalists and also to solve some personal problems such as the plagiarism?

Does she admit to personally seeking information on the way her plagiarism problem could be solved? Does she admit to this being one of the email addresses targeted by the BlackCube company because many of Ms. Kovesi’s vulnerabilities could thus have been revealed?

Next week I will file with the General Prosecutor’s Office new evidence concerning the 2012 situation related to Ms. Kovesi’s plagiarism,” Ghita added.

Basescu: Ghita couldn’t have erred

Ex-president Traian Basescu commented on Sunday on the new scandal sparked by Sebastian Ghita, the one concerning an email address that Kovesi allegedly used for “sensitive” problems (cucuveauamov@gmail.com). The ex-president believes that the United Romania Party (PRU) MP is right.

“Ghita works in IT. I find it hard to believe that these people (Ghita’s employees – editor’s note) did not collect several emails from that address. And I heard statements made right this evening that Ms. Kovesi was using this address or her official address to send documents from case files or prosecutors’ reports. Mr. Ghita couldn’t have erred, because he is going to jail making such statements,” Traian Basescu stated on B1TV.

The ex-president also stated he would have liked to have an unofficial email address while in office, however he did not have one because of security reasons. “Having an unofficial address was a risk. I used the official address for private messages too,” Basescu stated, recounting how the Presidency ended up having the presidency.ro web domain. “Some slick guy bought both presedinte.ro and presedintie.ro and asked STS for 30,000 Euros to cede them.”

Sebastian Ghita heard at DIICOT in Black Cube case

On Monday, MP Sebastian Ghita showed up at the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in order to be heard as a witness in the Black Cube case that concerns the harassing of National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi.

“I’m convinced that espionage operation carried out by a foreign espionage agency – Black Cube – is under the scrutiny of DIICOT prosecutor also because the main target was Ms. Codruta Kovesi. The prosecutors are probably verifying whether that secret email address – “cucuveauamov” (purple owl – editor’s note) – that Ms. Kovesi was using was hacked into. I know Ms. Kovesi was using that address,” Sebastian Ghita said when arriving at DIICOT.