Sebastian Ghita released on bail

Former Deputy Sebastian Ghita was released on Friday from the Belgrade Police detention in exchange of a 200,000 euro bail, established by Serbian magistrates who took into account the request of the defense lawyers.

Judicial sources from Belgrade stated for AGERPRES that Sebastian Ghita’s release was conditioned by the obligation of not leaving the Republic of Serbia and present himself at the Police on the 1st and 5th of each month until the case, that was opened for the offense of using a false identity will be closed.

In the hearing on 19 May, Sebastian Ghita told the Serbian judges that he doesn’t agree with the extradition request sent by the Romanian Justice Ministry, because he is “politically persecuted.”

According to the website of the Serbian news agency called Tanjug, if Sebastian Ghita doesn’t observe the restrictions imposed by the judge and prosecutor, the amount of 200,000 will be seized and he will bear the consequences.