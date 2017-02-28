Sebastian Ghita, under investigation for influence peddling, money laundering, fathering organised crime group

Former Social-Democratic MP, Sebastian Ghita is under criminal investigation for four counts of influence peddling, three repeated counts of money laundering, and fathering of an organised criminal group in the new file geared by the prosecutors of the Ploiesti Territorial Service with the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA).

According to a DNA on Monday night, prosecutors have set in the same file to commence the criminal action and a 24-hour detaining of culprits Bogdan Padiu (managing director with SC Teamnet International) and Cristian Anastasescu (administrator of S.C Asesoft International) for accessory to influence peddling multiple counts, money laundering repeated counts and establishment of an organised criminal group.

Sebastian Ghita has received, according to DNA, in 2007 – 2014, for contracts attributed by public institutions and authorities to the said commercial companies sums of money ranging from 3 million to 10 million euros. To have an appearance of legality, Ghita indicated as transfer modality the simulation of certain commercial operations.