SECOM and Botanical Garden invites you to visit “The Garden with Remedies”

Secom inaugurated on Friday “The Garden with Remedies”, the most important CSR initiative of the company, within an event organized by the “Dimitrie Brandza” Botanical Garden from Bucharest. Concluded by a long term partnership with the Botanical Garden, the project called “The Garden with Remedies” consists in completely arranging the medicinal and useful herbs sector from the Botanical Garden and in improving the collection of species. Through this initiative, the company, a leading authority in proving solutions of integrative medicine for a healthy lifestyle, took the commitment to contribute to increasing the degree of information on the role of the herbs for health, by arranging a space of dozens of species of medicinal herbs, opened to the general public, students and pupils.

The first step of the project included toileting works of the green labyrinth, formed by Buxus Sinensis, who frames the areas with herbs, as well as a series of cleaning and arranging works of the space. The land was covered by an anti-weed membrane and subsequently decorated by a layer of mulch, designed to provide an additional protection against weeds and to contribute to keeping humidity. Moreover, all the herbs within the “Garden with Remedies” were labeled, so visitors can identify much easier the species and the therapeutic area for which each plant is beneficial. This year, a total of 60 percent of the total area of 1,800 sq. m. of the sector called “The Garden with Remedies” were arranged.

In the next step of arranging, planned to start in the spring of 2017, Secom will continue to support the works for the remaining area and will provide the needed support for the expansion of the collection with new species of medicinal herbs.

“Nature has always provided us with outstanding resources for health, which is proven by the fact that medicinal herbs are successfully used even today. The idea of this project was born from the wish to facilitate the access of the public to the wealth of resources for health provided by plants. We wish “The Garden with Remedies” to become an educational resource for both students at the Medicine and Pharmacy Faculties and children or people in Bucharest who are interested by phytotherapy. The commitment we took towards the Botanical Garden in Bucharest is a long term one, and we will provide it with all of our support in order to conduct a valuable project, aimed to contribute to a better knowledge of the nature’s role in our lives”, stated Lucia Costea, Secom Managing Partner.

The medicinal and useful herbs sector existed since 1886, namely since the Botanical Garden of Bucharest was arranged in the space located on the Cotroceni Road. Its design like a labyrinth is as old as the sector itself. More than 300 species are planted in this sector.

“We were searching for solutions to reanimate the medicinal herbs sector. That’s why we were glad to welcome the partnership proposal of the Secom Company for rearranging the whole sector. Shortly after starting cooperation, miracles have happened: the mobilization was extraordinary, works that we couldn’t do without support have been made. Such partnerships are vital for the Botanical Garden’s longevity, but we shouldn’t forget that keeping its beauty in time depends on all of us”, stated Paulina Anastasiu, Manager of the Botanical Garden of Bucharest.

The launching event of the “Garden with Remedies” was also by attended Tatiana Onisei, Head of Service in the National Institute of Research and Development for Food Bio Resources (IBA Bucharest), who spoke about the consuming habits of the Romanian people related to the medicinal herbs and products derived therefrom.

“The integrative medicine concept promoted by Secom is a very beneficial one for people’s education – people have been aware of the importance of consulting a specialist when they consume medicinal herbs and the products derived therefrom. I appreciate the company’s initiative to launch a project like “The Garden with Remedies”, and it is very important for us to understand how significant the education in our own health’s management is”, stated Tatiana Onisei.

Starting on Thursday, September 8, “The Garden with Remedies” is opened to the public at large and can be visited by those who are curious to discover the plants with an important role for our health and day-to-day life.