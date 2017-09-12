Second generation of Duster officially presented by Dacia Renault at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

A new version of Dacia’s Duster make was unveiled on Tuesday by the French car manufacturer at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, which opened its gates these days.

A worldwide best-selling model, the Duster has a new design, both inside and outside, as well as an extensive range of equipment.

According to the manufacturer, the new Duster is equipped with SCe 115 gasoline engines (in the 4X2 verison) or TCe 125 engines (in the 4X2 and 4X4 versions) complete with a manual gearbox.

With regard to the diesel offer, the model offers the dCi 90HP block in the 4X2 and dCi 110 HP versions in the 4X2 and 4X4 wheeling versions, combined with a manual gearbox. The dCi 110 HP engine (in the case of the 4X2 version) can be equipped with an EDC efficient dual-clutch automatic transmission.

First launched under the Dacia brand, Duster has been traded since 2011 under the Renault brand in Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile and Colombia), as well as in Russia and India.

So far, over two million Dusters have been sold in more than a hundred countries under the two brands.

According to official data, Dacia has reported H1 2017 sales of over 332,800 units worldwide, up nearly 12 percent. Its market share in Europe has reached 2.6 percent, while in the Eurasian region it has gone up to 3.2 percent and up to 23.5 percent in the Maghreb. Of the 44 countries where Dacia is marketed, 22 set first-quarter market share or sales records.

In Europe, the best-selling Dacia car to private customers is Sandero, while Duster ranks third among the bestselling SUVs to individuals.

In Romania, Dacia sold 19,696 units in the first half, up 25.8 percent over the same period last year.