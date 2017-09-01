Second ordinary parliamentary session kicks off with Senate, Chamber of Deputies commencing activity

The Romanian Parliament, with its two chambers – the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies – were summoned on Friday to start second ordinary session of the year, several draft laws being expected from the Government, such as the package on amending the pensions law, the Justice package law or the setting up of the Sovereign Development and Investments Fund.

During this session, the two chambers of the Parliament have to pass their decisions on both the outstanding draft laws from the previous sessions and on the draft laws and Government Ordinances coming from the Government.

Chamber appoints members to new Standing Bureau

The Chambers of Deputies appointed on Friday the members to its new Standing Bureau.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will have three deputy speakers: Florin Iordache, Petru Gabriel Vlase, Carmen-Ileana Mihalcescu; two secretaries: Georgian Pop and Ioana Bran, and a treasurer: Mircea-Gheorghe Draghici.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) will hold a deputy speaker office: Ben-Oni Ardelean and a secretary office: Cristian Buican.

The Save Romania Union (USR) will be represented by Ionut Mosteanu as secretary. The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will each hold one treasurer office: Denes Seres and Andrei Dominic Gerea, respectively. Dragos Zispol will hold a treasurer office on behalf of the minorities group.

Speaker of the Deputies’ Chamber is Liviu Dragnea.

In the new session, leaders of the parliamentary groups will be Ioan Munteanu (PSD), Raluca Turcan (PNL), Cristian Seidler (USR), Korodi Attila (UDMR), Varujan Vosganian (ALDE), Eugen Tomac -People’s Movement Party (PMP) and Varujan Pambuccian heading the national minorities group.

During the debates, PMP national leader Eugen Tomac criticised the fact that PMP doesn’t hold a seat on the Standing Bureau, adding that he finds it “unfair” and inexplicable. He also said that everything is about “dirty tricks behind closed doors,” mentioning that PMP has more MPs than ALDE, which holds a treasurer position in the leadership of the Chamber.

PSD floor leader Ioan Munteanu said that at the beginning of each session the new algorithm for the Standing Bureau is being carried out, and the minority group kindly asked for a seat.

ALDE floor leader Varujan Vosganian said that “unfair remarks” are being made regarding his party.

“ALDE and PMP each have 24 MPs in both of the two chambers. The Senate’s PMP group has a member there, the ALDE group has one here in the Chamber,” Vosganian explained, pointing out that the solution that was found is a fair one.

The leader of the minority group, Varujan Pambuccian, said that he did not ask for anything from anybody and that the group was entitled to a position on the Standing Bureau.

Dragnea mentioned that the floor leaders met to negotiate this formula.