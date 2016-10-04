“#selfie69″ – Romanian film with highest box office earnings in 26 years

The feature film titled “#selfie69″ directed by Cristina Iacob brought 86,770 viewers to cinemas at the end of the previous week and recorded almost 1,5 million lei box office collections in the period 16 September – 2 October, an amount which makes “#selfie69″ the Romanian film with the highest box office earnings in the last 26 years, according to a Tuesday release.

The film is ranked first in the Romanian box office surpassing some Hollywood movies such as : “The Matrix Reloaded”, “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, “American Pie”, “The Da Vinci Code”, “Ice Age 2: The Meltdown”, “Sex and the City: The Movie”, “Pirates of Caribbean: At World’s End”,”X-Men: first Class”, “Gladiator”.

The cast of the movie “#selfie69″ features Olimpia Melinte (Roxi), Vlad Logigan (Magi), Crina Semciuc (Yasmine), Flavia Hojda (Ana), Alex Calin (Brain), Levent Sali (Mihai), alongside Alina Chivulescu (Cecilia) and Razvan Vasilescu (Nea Ceausu).

Unusual roles featured Maia Morgenstern, Dorina Chiriac, Silvia Busuioc, Marian Ralea, Alex Bogdan, Angel Popescu, Andrei Hutuleac, alongside famous or beginner actors, such as: Maria Dinulescu, George Pistereanu, Mihaela Mihut, Radu Gabriel, Tudor Aaron Istodor, Emilian Oprea, Raluca Aprodu, Sergiu Costache, Rudi Rosenfeld, Camelia Zorlescu, Con Horgan, Loredana Groza, Antonia, Razvan Fodor, Virgil Iantu, Speak, Codin Maticiuc, Adela Popescu, Radu Valcan and Lidia Buble.