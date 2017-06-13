Senate Chairman on PM Grindeanu’s FB post: Rather enigmatic

Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says that he found Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu’s Facebook post on Sunday evening enigmatic and insufficiently clear.

“I didn’t see the post, I saw the media comments. I don’t know exactly what he refers to. His expression seemed to me quite enigmatic and not clear enough for me to exactly understand what the Prime Minister’s message is, because as a principle, no one plans or wants a political crisis,” Tariceanu said on Monday in the Senate.

Asked if he personally is pleased with Premier Grindeanu’s work, Tariceanu replied: “Let me tell you something. I am the Chairman of the Senate. There is a separation of powers in the state and in my capacity as Senate Chairman I won’t pronounce on this subject. (…) Maybe I’ll tell you when we sit down at the headquarters of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE).”

The head of the Senate added that “it’s rather the media that is interested in fueling” the reshuffle subject.

“When the issue arises, but so far the subject of a reshuffle has not been posed, I will discuss with my colleague, Social Democrat Chairman Liviu Dragnea, and I am sure we will make a joint assessment, together with the leaderships of the two parties. But for now I think the subject is untimely,” Tariceanu said.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party Liviu Dragnea on Sunday voiced his surprise at the statements made by Premier Sorin Grindeanu in a Facebook post, regarding the fact that Romania needs stability and predictability; the Social Democrat leader commented that “the stability of a country does not hang on one person alone”.

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu stated on Sunday evening, in a Facebook post, that Romania needs stability and predictability, and that Romanians showed in the December poll that they want a stable government, with a large parliamentary support, and this trust granted by the voters must not be “cheated on by new changes, new political crises, and eventually snap elections”.

“Romania has today several opportunities, which can lead us, decisively, towards the path of progress and prosperity. But for this we need stability and predictability. The vote of December 2016 showed us that Romanians, too, want the same thing: a government with large parliamentary support that is stable. This trust that Romanians granted us cannot be cheated on with new changes, new political crises, and eventually new elections – in one word INSTABILITY,” reads the Facebook post.