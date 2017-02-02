Senate Chairman: President Iohannis incites protests

Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu accuses President Klaus Iohannis of having renounced his constitutional role as a mediator and of inciting protests; in a Facebook message this Thursday, Tariceanu asks the President to “return within the constitutional limits of the responsibilities entailed by his position.”

“It is with regret that I see that President Iohannis has fully cast aside his constitutional role as a mediator and incites protests by releasing all sorts of speculation from the lectern of the Cotroceni Palace. As head of state, as guarantor of the Constitution, the President should have acted as a mediator to defuse tension in society. Instead, President Iohannis turned partisan and engaged in a political struggle with the current parliamentary majority. It’s hard for me to understand how it is possible for the President of the Romanian state to misinform about the protests in the country without batting an eyelid.”

Tariceanu said that he noticed several false claims in President Iohannis’s press statement on Thursday.

“Take the slogan ‘Hands off DNA!’. At the end of November, then Justice Minister Raluca Pruna said: ‘In institutional terms, we turned the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism – DIICOT into the peer of DNA. And we did this in the light of a broader vision, as it can be assumed that in long-term horizon of, say, 10 years, these specialized structures will probably join into one.’ At the time the President completely ignored JusMin Pruna’s reorganization decision. Should we therefore understand that ‘Hands off DNA’ is a reference to Mrs. Pruna? More than two months on, it’s a bit tardy,” the Senate head writes.

Tariceanu also referred to the President’s voicing discontent at the way the gendarmes have handled instigator groups Wednesday night.

“I’ve been watching since last night the public reactions to the way the Gendarmerie has handled the situation. There was no reproach against them. More than that, on Thursday morning a group of youths offered tulips to the gendarmes who guard the Palace of Government as a token of gratitude for them having shielded the protesters against those hurling stones, petards, torches and other blunt objects,” said Tariceanu.

The head of the Senate concludes by asking Klaus Iohannis to “return within the constitutional limits of the responsibilities entailed by his position.”