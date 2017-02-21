Senate Chairman Tariceanu: Romanian companies, among most representatives contributors to national budget

Senate Chairman, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, also national leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, co-ruling) on Monday said that the Romanian companies are among most representative contributors to the national budget, while the multinationals transfer their profit to their countries of origin.

He stressed that according to a research, in 2015, the companies running on Romanian capital were thrice more profitable than the multinationals.

“Important information and researches regarding the developments in the business environment in Romania are ignored. More precisely, I’ve noticed that the second edition of the ‘Romanian Private Capital’ study carried out by Ziarul Financiar and the PIAROM team was overlooked. Why does it seem important to me? Because it reveals certain essential data. In 2015, the companies running on Romanian capital were thrice more profitable than the multinationals, with a net outcome (profits plus losses ) worth 27 billion lei for a total turnover of 551 billion lei, as compared to the 9 billion lei net outcome for a total turnover of 580 billion lei recorded by the multinationals. These are data that show the role the Romanian capital has in the economy. The Romanian companies are among the most representative contributors to the national budget, while the multinationals transfer their profit to their countries of origin. Nice, isn’t it?” wrote Tariceanu on Monday on his Facebook page.

In his opinion, Romania should continue “to remain a friendly country to foreign capital,” but at the same time it should also support the development of the Romanian companies.

“Like western countries seeing their own interest and supporting their companies in their countries of origin or abroad, we have the obligation to do the same and back the Romanian companies. This could be done through legal levers and attitude. For instance, certain advantages, facilities, incentives to be granted to the Romanian companies, and the public procurement steered toward Romanian products, as well. Not the way it happened in 2016 when the entire state aid was given by the Ciolos Government exclusively to companies running on foreign capital! These are common-sense things we could do for those who bear the burden of the entire Romanian economy on their shoulders through taxes,” added Tariceanu.

He said that the state aid must not be granted exclusively to foreign companies, and that the “story with the public procurement contracts awarded to foreign companies only must end.”

“It is essential for us to see for our people, too, and even to give priority to the Romanian companies and the Romanian capital,” said Tariceanu.