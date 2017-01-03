Senate convened, starting with Tuesday, in extraordinary session, Government’s enabling to issue ordinances – on the agenda

The Senate President, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu (photo), decided on Tuesday to convene the Chamber he leads in an extraordinary session in the following days.

According to this decision, the Senate is to be convened in extraordinary session between January 3 and 7. The main points on agenda of the Senate are the enabling of the Government to issue ordinances and the allocation of draft laws issued by Government to competent permanent commissions.

The senators will work on Wednesday in commissions, on Thursday, a Senate Standing Bureau meeting and plenary sessions are scheduled and on Friday and Saturday – activities in constituencies.