Senate: Draft law on approval GEO no. 14/2017, adopted unanimously

The Senate adopted unanimously the draft law regarding the abrogation of GEO (Governmental Emergency Ordinance) no. 14/2017 for the abrogation of GEO no. 13/3017 on amending and completing Law no. 286/2009 (the Criminal Code) and Law no. 135/2010 (the Criminal Procedure Code).

The favorable report with amendments drew up on Monday by the Judicial Committee was assumed by the plenary of the Senate with 120 votes “in favor”.

The legislative draft has an organic character and was adopted by the Senate, as the first Chamber notified, with 118 votes “in favor”.

GEO 13 kept under debate in Judiciary Commission

The Opposition Senators in the Judiciary Commission demanded on Tuesday the rejection of OUG 13/2017, a proposal which did not meet the majority’s votes, the piece of legislation being due for debate together with the pardon laws, next week, in the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the Superior Council of Magistracy and The National Administration of Penitentiaries.

The Liberal Senator Alina Gorghiu recommended to take into account the opinion from the constitutionality Committee, which amended the title of the said piece of legislation, the bill regarding the approval of GEO 13/2017 for the amendment and completion of the Criminal Codes becoming a rejection draft law of GEO 13/2017.

“The proposal that I ask you to cast your vote upon is the discussion today of GEO 13, and the other points on the agenda, 2 or 3 respectively, that you wanted to debate upon on the judicial system to be made at a later date. I consider imperative to give a solution today. It seems to me that the solution provided by the Constitutionality Commission yesterday morning is a commonsensical one, which is why I ask you to discuss on the law rejecting the GEO 13,” asked Gorghiu.

The Judiciary Commission Chairman, the Social Democrat Serban Nicolae specified that he will invite the Justice Minister, the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) leadership and the general manager of National Administration of Penitentiaries (ANP) at the discussion of the three pieces of legislation.

Alina Gorghiu stated that the pardon draft law does not solve the problem of prisons’ overcrowding, the piece of legislation only targeting 1,112 people, according to data from the National Penitentiary Agency.

Emergency Ordinance 13/2017, the bill to pardon some penalties and some custodial and educational measures and the bill amending Law no. 254/2013 on the enforcement of sentences and custodial measures ordered by the court during the criminal trial will be debated again in the Judiciary Commission meeting of February 21.