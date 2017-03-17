Senate: Importance of equality of EU member states highlighted by Tariceanu at Parliament’s Conference of Presidents

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu highlighted the “crucial” importance of full equality of the European Union (EU) member states in the speech he delivered in Rome, at the extraordinary Conference of Presidents of Parliament of the countries in the Union.

According to a press release of the Senate sent to Agerpres on Friday, Tariceanu participated on Thursday and Friday, at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Pietro Graso and President of the Italian Deputies’ Chamber Laura Boldrini, the Conference in Rome which marked the 60th anniversary of signing the Funding Treaties of the European Community.

Within the debates, Tariceanu underscored the crucial importance of full equality of member states, with the unconditional involvement of all actors in the decision-making process in order to bring citizens closer again to the European values.

“Although the enlargement of Europe is an accomplished fact for a series of countries, including mine, the outcome isn’t exactly corresponding to the expectations. Therefore, a series of aspects such as the refusal of integration in the Schengen Area or imposing a co-operation and verification mechanism in the area of justice seem to place under the question mark, in an unilateral manner, Romania’s European vocation. Therefore, we are already confronted with the experience of a Union with multiple speeds or at least with less classes. On this level I believe that we have to relate to our founding fathers’ thinking that we celebrate today. Certainly, Robert Schumann, Alcide De Gasperi and Konrad Adenauer chose to establish a community. They designed communities with different purposes, however they were led in the same way, by deliberation, consensus and sharing responsibilities, as an alternative to the cold mechanics of the bureaucratic totalitarianism and uncontrollable tyranny of the majority,” Tariceanu stated, as quoted in the release.

According to the release, the Presidents of European Parliaments underscored the important and decisive role that the EU has on each European country. They highlighted that the EU created the primordial condition in which a country can develop, peace, as well as successive treaties that offered the chance to put into work principles and values launched by our founding fathers 60 years ago, the quoted source mentions.

According to the quoted source, the Presidents of Parliaments’ member states agreed that the future of the EU is a complex process and a lasting one, and they further support this process to be inclusive, balanced and ambitious.

Within the conference, the White Paper regarding the future of Europe launched by President of the European Commission Jean Claude-Juncker was discussed. Mainly, the countries in the center and east of Europe emphasized on the fact that the scenario of a Europe with multiple speeds would mean less Europe, the cited source indicates.

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, First Vice-President of the European Commission Franz Timmermans delivered speeches at the Conference of Presidents of Parliament.