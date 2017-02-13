Senate Judiciary Committee passes GEO 14. Serban Nicolae: GEO 14 on the agenda of the Senate on Tuesday

The Senate’s Judiciary Committee on Monday evening unanimously passed a positive report with amendments on a bill approving Gov’t emergency ordinance GEO 14/2017 abrogating emergency ordinance GEO 13/2017.

Committee chairman Serban Nicolae (photo) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, at rule) said the amendments passed are technical in nature and correlate pieces of legislation.

“When the defendant is acquitted or the criminal case is closed under Article 16 (1) (b) first thesis (e) (f), except for the statute of limitation, (i) and (j) when the criminal case is closed as a result of the initial complaint being withdrawn as well as in the instance provided for at Article 486 (2), the court shall leave the civil action unsolved,” reads the amendment that passed through the Judiciary Committee by unanimous vote.

The second amendment regards amending Article 215 1-(2) in that for the duration of the criminal investigation, court supervision may be extended by a prosecutor under an ordinance, provided that the grounds for the measure are still in place or new grounds have emerged justifying the extension; no such extension shall exceed 60 days. Article 212 (1) and (3) shall apply accordingly.

The Chairman of the Senate’s Legal Committee, Social Democrat Serban Nicolae, stated on earlier Monday that GEO 14 will be debated by the Committee today, mentioning that although the meeting will start after 18.00, he will take care for the report not to be adopted “in the night, as thieves do”.

“To avoid any discussion, I proposed to the Legal Committee to debate today the law approving GEO 14. Most likely tomorrow (e.n. – on Tuesday), the draft law approving GEO 14 will be on the agenda of the plenum of the Senate. I believe thus any discussion will close. Probably those who support the regulating speed will be very willing to have any other laws subject of a large debate, with all the involved bodies – I hope there’s no problem with the time when we will adopt it, or related to the weather condition at the moment of adopting this law” Serban Nicolae stated after the meeting of the Senate’s Permanent Bureau.

He added that he will take care for the Committee’ report on the GEO 14 not to be adopted “in the night, as thieves do”, alluding to one of the most publicized slogans of the demonstrators in Victoriei Square who accused the Government of approving the GEO 13 amending the Criminal Codes “in the night, as thieves do”, according to News.ro.

Senators of the Constitutional Committee gave positive opinion for the draft law on pardon

The Constitutional Committee of the Senate gave positive opinion by a majority vote for the Government’s draft law on pardon of certain sentences and custodial educational measures.

The Committee also gave positive opinion for the draft law completing the Law no.254/2013 on execution of the sentences and custodial measures ordered by the judicial bodies during the criminal trial.

According to Florin Iordache, who was the Justice Minister at that time, the draft that includes a number of measures to avoid an ECHR pilot-decision, provides the pardon of certain sentences, “doesn’t refer to rapists, corruption deeds, acts of violence, recidivists or suspended sentences”.

The Legal Committee of the Senate will express by a report on these draft laws, and then the plenum of the Senate will debate and vote the normative acts, as the first notified Chamber.