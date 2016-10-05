Senate ratifies the Protocol on Montenegro’s Accession to the North Atlantic Treaty

ForMin Comanescu: Montenegro understood to act as trustworthy partner in relation with NATO

Montenegro understood since the beginning to act in the relation with NATO as a trustworthy partner, capable and willing to contribute to ensuring the security of the Euro-Atlantic space, Romanian Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu said on Tuesday, in the Senate plenary sitting, after the Upper Chamber ratified the Protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty on the Accession of Montenegro.

“Montenegro’s reform process needed complex efforts and had as objective not only the accession to NATO but also the modernisation and democratisation of the state to the benefit of its citizens. We are in a historic moment, in the first place for Montenegro, which after the completion of the ratification process by the allies is going to become a full NATO member. In the second place, for the North Atlantic Alliance in its entirety. In the third place, for the entire region of the Western Balkans which is thus sent a signal on the importance NATO and the allies grant it. In the fourth place, for the other aspiring countries, because Montenegro’s accession is a confirmation of the open door policy and its keeping its relevance,” Comanescu said.

The Romanian chief diplomat said that NATO’s expansion has a special significance for Romania, which supported Montenegro’s accession.

At the same time, Comanescu voiced his confidence that Montenegro, through the ballot taking place on October 16, “will capitalise on the opportunity to decisively advance towards the Euro-Atlantic family,” underscoring that Romania will continue to support the European accession path of this country.

The draft law on the ratification of Montenegro’s protocol of accession to North Atlantic Treaty, signed in Brussels on May 19, 2016, was unanimously adopted in the Senate on Tuesday (101 votes in favour), as decision making body.

The Protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty on the Accession of Montenegro will come into force after all NATO member states complete the domestic legal procedures required in this respect.

Subsequently, NATO’s Secretary General will address Montenegro, on behalf of the NATO member states, an invitation of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty.

Montenegro will be part of this Treaty on the date of filing the accession instrument with the US Government, which is the Treaty depository.

Montenegro Parliament President: Accession to NATO – confirmation that Montenegro is heading right direction

Montenegro’s accession to NATO represents a confirmation that the country has set off in the right direction, Montenegro Parliament President Darko Pajovic (photo) said on Tuesday.

“The accession to NATO is a cultural step of civilisation for Montenegro, as it represents a solid confirmation of Montenegro’s path to a value system promoted by the NATO member states. The accession to NATO is a confirmation that Montenegro has set off in the right direction, that we have begun the wide social reform implementation, particularly in the direction of rule of law and institution strengthening,” Darko Pajovic told the Romanian Senate plenary sitting on Tuesday, after the Upper Chamber ratified the Protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty on the Accession of Montenegro.

He thanked the Romanian parliamentarians for the protocol ratification, as well as to the Romanians and the Romanian state for the support granted to his country for becoming a full member of NATO and the EU.

“Although the domestic political agenda is very heavy, you understood the importance of welcoming Montenegro as NATO member and you put this issue on top of the priority list. Thank you! Supporting a neighbour country represents an important legitimation of promoting on the path of integrative processes. (…) I assure you that you will always have a trustworthy friend and a good partner in Montenegro,” Darko Pajovic added.