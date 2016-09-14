Senate’s Legal Commission approves DNA’s request to prosecute Gabriel Oprea for involuntary manslaughter

*Oprea: It was a tragedy, one colleague fell in a hole

The members of the Senate’s Judiciary Commission on Wednesday issued a favourable report on the National Anticorruption Directorate’s (DNA) request to start prosecuting Gabriel Oprea for involuntary manslaughter in the case concerning the death of police officer Bogdan Gigina.

The report was adopted with 8 votes in favour and only 2 against.

Judiciary Commission Chairman Catalin Boboc (PNL) said after the vote that Senator Gabriel Oprea did not want to state very many things and simply tried to explain, procedurally speaking, how the official motorcades worked.

“He spent very little time here. I don’t want to interpret this, it’s not necessarily unusual (the fact that Oprea was not accompanied by his lawyer – editor’s note). I believe Mr. Oprea understood that he is not coming before the Judiciary Commission to defend himself or to present his defence here. He will go to the court and the prosecutor’s office, which is absolutely natural,” Boboc said.

The plenum will settle the issue on Monday, September 19.

The DNA case file has 18 tomes. “At the moment the accident occurred, victim Gigina Bogdan-Cosmin was part of Minister Oprea Gabriel’s motorcade. This motorcade, provided by the Bucharest Traffic Police Brigade, consisted of a police motorcycle (driven by victim Gigina Bogdan-Cosmin) and a police car with one police officer and a traffic policeman on board. This police detail was preceding Minister Oprea Gabriel’s vehicle in traffic. At the time of the accident, Minister Oprea Gabriel was travelling to his home in the Cotroceni neighbourhood,” prosecutors stated in a communique.

According to the DNA, the evidence included in the case file allegedly shows that “by breaking the legal provisions that regulate the deployment of police details for dignitaries, Interior Minister Oprea Gabriel ordered that he should benefit from a permanent traffic police detail, that the police detail should consist of a traffic police car (with one traffic policeman and one police officer on board) and a traffic police motorcycle.”

Liviu Dragnea allows PSD MPs to decide in Gabriel Oprea’s case “without a set party line”

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Sunday in Tebea, Hunedoara County, that he did not impose on PSD MPs a party line on the way to vote on the DNA’s request to start prosecuting Senator Gabriel Oprea in the case concerning the death of police officer Gigina.

“I’ve talked with my colleagues, with the leader of the Senate group. They should read carefully the documents that came from the judiciary institutions and should verify; they should form their point of view based on what they understand from them and should vote based on that point of view. I didn’t tell them how [to vote]. I told them to study very carefully, because there were very many competencies, prerogatives, and I told them to look carefully and to decide without a party line,” Liviu Dragnea said.

As a minister, Gabriel Oprea was travelling on average five times a day, and using traffic police motorcades, the number of motorcade missions he used “being approximately three times higher than those carried out over the same period for the Romanian President and around two times higher than the ones carried out for the Prime Minister, these two officials being legally justified to have permanent motorcades at their disposal,” the DNA explains.

Senator Gabriel Oprea was heard at the meeting too. Senator Gabriel Oprea stated on Wednesday, after he was heard within the Senate’s Judiciary Commission, that he is innocent because the car he was travelling in at the time of the accident was not speeding, adding that the minister does not establish the police details and, unfortunately, “one colleague fell in a hole.”

“My car was not speeding; a colleague fell in a hole. (…) Unfortunately it was a tragedy and a young man died in downtown Bucharest,” Oprea stated. He reiterated that the minister or deputy premier is not the one who establishes the police detail’s mission plan.