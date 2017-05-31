Senate’s President attends reunion of Senates’ Association in Europe

The Senate’s President, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu will attend Thursday through Friday in Ljubljana the 18th reunion of the Senates’ Association in Europe, at the invitation of the president of the National Council of the Republic of Slovenia, Mitja Bervar, a communique reads.

The event’s agenda includes a seminar on “The European states – the way toward a tighter link with the EU citizens” and a general debate called “Upper Chambers in front of time’s challenges.”

According to the source, the reunion will be attended by presidents and members of the upper chambers of the parliaments of Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, Slovenia and Spain.