Senate’s Tariceanu: Debate, vote on no-confidence motion on Wednesday beginning at noon

The no-confidence motion titled “Grindeanu Government – National Contempt Government. Do not legalize theft in Romania” initiated by National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) MPs is being read out on Monday in the plenary session of the joint chambers of Parliament, following that the debate and vote upon it to take place on Wednesday starting with 12:00 hrs.

“As of today (Monday – editor’s note) we commence debates on the budget draft. Likewise, the no-confidence motion will be presented (…) following that on Tuesday the vote on the state draft budget and the state social security draft budget to take place, while the debate and vote on the censure motion are scheduled for Wednesday starting with 12:00 hrs,” the Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Monday, at the end of the meeting of the Joint Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.

The PNL and USR MPs on 1 February lodged a no-confidence motion called “Grindeanu Government – National Contempt Government. Do not legalize theft in Romania.”