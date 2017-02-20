Senate’s Tariceanu: Relations with Russia have a degree of inhibition that we maintain to be more catholic than Pope

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Monday, in the context of Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, that Romania’s relations with Russia “have a degree of inhibition,” and the head of Romanian diplomacy has the obligation to meet all the accredited ambassadors in our country.

“I didn’t have a discussion with the Foreign Affairs Minister on this subject (regarding the meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest – e.n.), but I want to tell you a couple of things. First: I have seen some signals in the press that looked completely and totally abnormal. As a Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodor Melescanu has the obligation, I would say, to meet with all ambassadors of the countries that have accreditation in Bucharest. This is the first thing. Secondly, Russia is not just some country. It is one of the biggest powers on a worldwide level and it’s natural for them to meet and I also believe that, not only is it natural, but mandatory to meet with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation,” Tariceanu stated at the Senate.

He mentioned that the relations between Romania and Russia have never been “frozen”, but they have “a degree of inhibition.”

“As far as I know – and I checked this thing out- the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) published a release, mentioning what were the main discussion points. Now, I don’t hide that I don’t see what is the problem, where the wonder comes from. (…) The Ambassador of Russia published another release, but I will tell you something else: not even now, I couldn’t say that the relations between Romania and Russia were frozen. Relations have, in my opinion, a degree of inhibition, that we maintain in order to always be more catholic than the Pope,” the Senate President claimed.