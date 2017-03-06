Senate’s Tariceanu supports necessity of alliances with countries in region in order to coordinate positions within EU

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Sunday evening, on the B1 TV private television station, that Romania has to find a group of countries which to “resonate” with, because currently our country “stands alone.”

Tariceanu underlined that a regional cohesion between the former communist countries is needed, and Romania has to coordinate its positions with states that are in a similar situation and mentioned Poland, where he paid a visit last week.

“When we discuss the future of the European Union (EU) we should understand what is happening currently with the Union and I believe the most important element, (…) is the withdrawal of the UK. Now, without having any true consultation, certain countries, the President of the European Commission come and propose this plan of Europe with two speeds. (…) What can we do together (Romania and Poland – e.n.) this is the question, especially that it looks like the plans that are drawn up in Brussels won’t be precisely favorable to us. And this is why I argue that a certain cohesion on a regional plan between the countries that once belonged to the communist camp is needed. (…) We are not with anybody, thus Romania currently stands alone and mighty therefore let’s joke a little,” the President of the Senate said.

Tariceanu believes that Romania must find a group of countries which to “resonate” with, otherwise the EU will be able to make unfavorable decisions for our country.

He stated that Romania would have to negotiate in order not to receive “the EU’s crumbs” and to have coordinated positions both internally, but as well as with the countries of the region.